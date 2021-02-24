Now, Washington is learning to move on.

For perhaps the first time this season, a Wizards loss did not prompt soul-searching questions or repeated inquiries about tactical imperfections in briefer-than-normal postgame video conferences. Washington’s 135-116 loss to the Clippers (23-10) simply looked as though the team ran out of gas after pulling off three comeback wins since Feb. 17.

The focus Wednesday will not be on picking apart the loss, rather, their attention now turns to the future and their final game of the first West Coast road trip of the season at Denver on Thursday.

“The use [Wednesday] is just total recovery,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said. “Just rest, rest our bodies, rest our minds. We had a good run. We started this trip 2-1, could be a great trip if we could somehow muster up a good start in Denver and play a good finish, but it’s not going to be easy, they’re one of the best teams, we played them last week. Look, we’re going to play [the Clippers] again, on the last day of the first half of the season.”

So little was there to explain about the loss that Washington did not make all-star guard Bradley Beal available to reporters afterward. Beal, who usually speaks after every game and was given a night off from interviews, led five Wizards’ scorers in double figures with 28 points and tied a season-high with 10 assists.

Russell Westbrook had 20 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists and starting center Moritz Wagner had 21 points and seven rebounds. It was Wagner’s dominant third quarter — he had 13 points — that helped cut the Clippers’ 24-point lead to five, but the Wizards (11-18) never truly had control against an assertive Los Angeles squad.

If there was one more lesson to be absorbed it is that moving forward, Washington still has a first-quarter problem to rectify despite all the comeback victories. Their defensive rating is 27th overall but worst in the league when adjusted for first quarters only.

On Tuesday, the Wizards fell behind by 16 points in the first quarter, let George and Leonard combine for 23 points and the Clippers shot 59.3 percent. Leonard finished with 32 points and George 30.

“I don’t really look at the fourth quarter, I kind of look at the first half because you can’t let players like that get going,” Wagner said. “If they get comfortable, they’re going to pick you apart.”

Los Angeles dominated the glass and had 18 rebounds to the Wizards' five in the first 12 minutes.

“We didn’t handle their physicality to start the game,” Brooks said. “I though they did a great job of setting the tone, they got into our bodies, they were just being physical. They were holding us and we weren’t moving. And when you don’t move, nobody’s going to get called on a foul. … Our guys battled, we gave everything we had. Probably I played a few guys too many minutes, but I thought overall, their physicality to start the game kind of set the tone.”

In Denver, the Wizards will play a rematch against a Nuggets (17-14) squad they beat on Feb. 17 that has since won two of three games, including a 111-106 win over Portland.

After the Tuesday loss, Washington will look to keep the same even emotional keel it displayed all through its hot streak — after all, five victories dulls the pain of one defeat.