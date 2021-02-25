Chris Bergstrom, Geddert’s attorney, did not respond to a request from The Washington Post seeking comment.

Geddert owned and operated Twistars USA Gymnastics in Michigan and worked closely with Larry Nassar, the former doctor convicted of sexually assaulting hundreds of young gymnasts, including many assaults alleged to have taken place at Geddert’s gym.

Danielle Hagaman-Clark, an acting division chief with the Michigan attorney general’s office, said at a news conference Thursday that Geddert faces only one count that directly relates to Nassar.

“Mr. Geddert knew that Nassar was sexually abusing his patients and failed to take action,” she said. “When he was asked about it … he lied about that.”

The remaining counts, she said, are “specific to the defendant’s behavior and the defendant's behavior alone.”

Michigan prosecutors didn’t detail the exact nature of all of Geddert’s alleged crimes. But Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel said the charges all involved minors. She said she wasn’t sure of the exact number of victims but said it was not more than 50.

The charges stem from a three-year investigation centered around Michigan State following the Nassar scandal that rocked the gymnastics world. Nessel acknowledged the trafficking charges are “not typically used and applied to the set of circumstances that I think exists in this case.”

“But we spent many, many months reviewing the law, reviewing case law and reviewing the facts and analyzing them extensively and we do believe the human trafficking charges are applicable to the set of circumstances you’ll be hearing about once all the evident is produced in court,” she said.

Describing the 20 trafficking counts, Nessel said Geddert “used force, fraud and coercion against the young athletes that came to him for gymnastics training for financial benefit to him."

“The victims suffer from disordered eating, include bulimia and anorexia, suicide attempts and self-harm, excessive physical conditioning, repeatedly being forced to perform even when injured, extreme emotional abuse and physical abuse, including sexual assault,” she said. "Many of his victims still carry the scars from this behavior today.”

“I think it’s important to note that human trafficking can affect all types of people. … It can happen to anyone, anywhere,” Nessel continued. “And just like the perpetrators of domestic violence and sexual assault, traffickers can seize an opportunity at any time and use the vulnerability of their victims to their advantage.”

She said evidence and witness testimony will be presented in the court that will explain further the allegations made against Geddert.

Nessel said Geddert turned himself into authorities and will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.