A high school season so close to the Olympic trials in June presented a tricky balance for Huske. While she kept her focus on the summer, she held, in Coach Torey Ortmayer’s eyes, a desire to “do something memorable.”

And yet, “It wasn’t the be-all, end-all,” Huske said. “... I rested for this meet, but I didn’t fully taper.”

The result: She was strong enough to break her own records, and yet still might have another gear.

In a condensed meet, Huske broke both records within about a half-hour. Her performance lifted Yorktown to the Class 6 team title, too: Huske swam the first leg on the Patriots’ winning 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.

Huske became the first high school swimmer to finish the 100-yard butterfly in under 50 seconds, a mark she has sought for more than a year. She won by 4.47 seconds over Colgan’s Aris Runnels, an absurd margin for a 50-second race, and now has four straight state titles in the event.

“The thing is, with her,” Ortmayer said, “she’s able to break state records pretty much any night that she’s in a championship meet like this.”

A fellow Olympic hopeful, Battlefield sophomore Camille Spink, also continued a dominant high school career. She won the 100-yard freestyle with a state record 48.93, and she also earned gold in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.55. She has already qualified for the Olympic trials in the 100 freestyle.

When Spink entered the pool for the last leg of the 200-yard medley relay, Battlefield was in fourth place. After she swam a 21.74-second split, her team won by 2.23 seconds. Battlefield finished second in the meet, followed by Madison, the four-time reigning state champion.

In the boys’ meet, Anthony Grimm won the 50-yard freestyle at 19.69 and the 100-yard breaststroke at 53.84, narrowly breaking his state record of 53.86. He also helped Oakton win two relays.