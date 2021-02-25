To preempt a potential claim by the NFL that the report cannot be released for privacy reasons, the former employees said they were told by investigators that the report would not contain their names or identifying information. If the report does include names, they can be redacted, the former employees wrote in their letter.

AD

AD

Seventeen former employees’ names were signed to the letter. Three unnamed “Jane Does” were also included.

“We shared our experiences, often at great emotional cost, taking you at your word that the investigation would be conducted transparently and in good faith, and that the NFL would take appropriate steps in response,” the letter says. “But there cannot be accountability without transparency.”

Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent 40 former team employees, sent a separate letter to Goodell that noted that the league has released some past investigations into potential misconduct.

In 2015, the NFL released the full, 96-page report of a four-month investigation, conducted by former FBI director Robert S. Mueller III, into its handling of Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice’s assault on his then-fiancée.

AD

AD

“Not to do so here would be a betrayal of the many women who courageously came forward to provide vital information to assist with the NFL investigation,” the attorneys said.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Thursday the league has not received the report from Washington attorney Beth Wilkinson, who was tapped to lead the investigation over the summer when The Washington Post began publishing a series of stories describing dozens of allegations of sexual harassment.

Wilkinson declined to comment Thursday on the status of her investigation.

The league declined to comment on the letters, referring to comments made by Goodell before the Super Bowl earlier this month. Goodell said Wilkinson is “nearing the completion” of the probe, and he said the team “has made a lot of changes already.”

AD

Among those changes: a recently announced decision to “reinvent” the team’s cheerleading program, casting the future of the program in doubt. The team’s new president, Jason Wright, announced that change earlier this month, after the team reached confidential settlements with former cheerleaders who appeared in lewd videos that team employees secretly produced from outtakes of 2008 and 2010 swimsuit calendar shoots.