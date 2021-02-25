But it also has many other holes to fill across the roster. The good news is that Washington is projected to have more than $38 million in salary cap space — the fifth-most in the league — based on a $180.5 cap projection, according to Over the Cap. It also has eight draft picks, with an extra third-rounder it received in the Trent Williams trade last year.

The bad news? Many of the spots that need help are premium positions, and it won’t be long before Washington has to pay big money to keep its talented defensive line intact. Here are Washington’s most glaring needs outside of quarterback this offseason:

A No. 2 wide receiver

Terry McLaurin topped 1,000 receiving yards, had the fifth-most yards after the catch (478) among starting wideouts and accounted for 21 percent of Washington’s scrimmage yards last year. And he did it while starting alongside four different “No. 2” receivers who had little experience, leaving him vulnerable double teams and bracket coverages.

Kelvin Harmon (ACL) is expected to be healthy in time for training camp, and Washington found potential in Cam Sims and Isaiah Wright. But they alone won’t suffice. Washington made a competitive offer to Amari Cooper last offseason, so it could look to spend big again and sign Chicago’s Allen Robinson, Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin or Detroit’s Kenny Golladay — if any actually make it to free agency and aren’t franchise-tagged or re-signed by their respective teams.

Another impending free agent to watch is Curtis Samuel, who was drafted in the second round by the Carolina Panthers in 2017, when Rivera was their head coach, Marty Hurney their GM and Scott Turner their quarterbacks coach. With his ability to be used in multiple ways, including as a runner, Samuel has the type of versatility that Rivera has valued in Washington.

“With Samuel, you're probably looking at the $9 million-$10 million a year range,” said Over the Cap founder Jason Fitzgerald. “He's probably looked at like a ‘No. 2-plus’ wide receiver, a little bit of a gadget guy. With Robinson, you're talking probably close to $20 million dollars a year. Robinson, Chris Godwin, Kenny Golladay — those guys are all going to be like $17 million, $18 million, $19 million, $20 million players.”

More tight ends

in signing him as a free agent last offseason, Washington believed Logan Thomas, a former quarterback, could be a productive tight end in Turner’s system, which relies heavily on the position. The team was right. Thomas was one of the most productive in the league in only his first full season at the position. But behind him, Washington received little offensive production from Jeremy Sprinkle, who is more of a blocking tight end and will be a free agent in March, and Marcus Baugh and Temarrick Hemingway.

Tight ends can be costly in free agency, but Washington could be among the teams interested in Hunter Henry if he isn’t tagged or re-signed by the Los Angeles Chargers. Tennessee’s Jonnu Smith has been productive in recent seasons and could also become an unrestricted free agent. The draft class has some notable talent, led by Florida’s Kyle Pitts and Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth, and Miami’s Brevin Jordan has the type of versatility in his game that could intrigue Washington.

A new deal for Brandon Scherff

Washington wants to keep its starting right guard on a long-term deal, but it could still use the franchise tag on him for a second time, if only to buy more time for negotiations. The deadline to designate franchise players is March 9, but teams and players have until July 15 to try to reach long-term deals instead.

Scherff will get paid handsomely one way or the others. On a long-term deal, the floor is likely $15 million in average annual value. The second franchise tag would be costly for Washington, at $18 million for next season.

“If you want to ensure he’s around for another year, yes, but when you do that, you’re setting the negotiations at something which is way above the guard market because there’s not even a $15 million-per-year guard, and if you tag me for $18 million, I’m using that as, ‘Hey, that’s what we should be talking about as a long term deal,’” said former agent and current CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry.

While $15 million is a hefty price to pay for a guard, it would solidify the right side of Washington’s line through at least 2022; center Chase Roullier just signed a new four-year contract, and right tackle Morgan Moses has two years remaining on his deal. And replacing a player such as Scherff — who fits the mold of player Rivera is searching for in his cultural rebuild — will be difficult.

The rest of Washington’s patchwork line surprisingly held up last season, but its left tackle job remains unsettled. Cornelius Lucas finished the year at the position as Geron Christian recovered from an injury. Saahdiq Charles, who is recovering from knee surgery, could still be an option at left tackle, but in his two snaps last season, he played guard. With few options under the age of 30 in free agency, Washington could look to the draft for help at tackle.

Linebackers

Washington is still stacked on the defensive line, even with the likely exit of Ryan Kerrigan. But the second level was a problem last year. Rivera was publicly critical of the inside linebackers early last season, especially against the run, although he did note their improvement as the season went on.

But now Kevin Pierre-Louis will be a free agent, Thomas Davis is retired and Shaun Dion Hamilton is gone. Jon Bostic has a year left on his contract, but the team would save close to $2.7 million if it cut or traded him, leaving Cole Holcomb as the centerpiece of the group.

Washington needs an upgrade at the position, but also depth. One potential option in free agency is Matt Milano, the former safety who converted to linebacker for the Buffalo Bills. Corry says the average pay for a player like Milano is $12 million-$14 million a year. Washington — unlike Buffalo — has the cap space to make it happen, but it could instead turn to the draft for help.

Cornerback

Washington’s most expensive free agent last year proved to be one of its most valuable. Kendall Fuller’s versatility and experience bolstered a group that featured many young and relatively inexperienced players, and stabilizing the group around him is paramount.

Ronald Darby, who signed a one-year contract with Washington last season, received praise from Rivera at season’s end and the team could look to re-sign him on a longer-term deal. Doing so could come at a steep cost, as Corry believes Darby would covet close to $10 million a year, similar to what Bradley Roby received from Houston last year.

“And the other thing is this really isn't a good year for cornerbacks in free agency,” Fitzgerald said. “It's guys like William Jackson and Desmond King, a lot of uncertainty. They might not see an easy path to replace him.”