The school later announced that Sanders’s belongings “were misplaced and have been found,” an assertion Sanders disputed in tweets that said his stuff indeed had been stolen but that he had gotten everything back. (Jackson State said Sunday it would not file a police report.)

Now that that’s all been cleared up, there’s the matter of Sanders’s debut against an actual Football Championship Subdivision opponent, but that will have to wait: On Thursday, Jackson State announced that the Tigers’ home game Saturday against Mississippi Valley State has been postponed until March 14 because of a positive coronavirus test and subsequent quarantining in the Delta Devils’ program.

Jackson State’s next scheduled game is March 6 at Grambling State.

On Tuesday, Sanders told reporters that everything was “fine” and that everything was good between him and the school and city after the unfortunate aftermath of Sunday’s game.

“You can’t indict Jackson State or the city of Jackson over one or two fools,” Sanders said. “Everybody’s dealing with some of the same issues. You just heard about it in that manner. The city of Jackson has been good, Jackson State has been great. I love this town, I love this city, I love the connecting cities and I love the connecting spirits of everything.”

There was one more issue with Sunday’s game, namely that Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium had no running water as the city struggles to recover from a winter storm earlier this month. This became especially problematic when Sanders received the obligatory Gatorade shower as the clock neared zero.

“[It was] cold, and sticky,” Sanders told reporters. “The first thing that came to my mind is: ‘We don’t have a shower. We don’t have water. We have a shower, but we don’t have water.’ That’s the first thing that came to my mind.”

He did, however, bring a change of clothes in anticipation of the shower.

During Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin” podcast, co-host and fellow former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson asked Sanders about his past and perhaps future interest in the head coaching job at Florida State, Sanders’s alma mater. He reportedly interviewed for the position late in 2019 before the Seminoles hired Mike Norvell.