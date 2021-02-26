This weekend in Indianapolis, a field of U.S. Olympic contenders finally gets the chance to compete again — many, for the first time in a year — at the Winter Cup.

“I think we’re all going to be pretty nervous,” said Sunisa Lee, 17, who helped the U.S. women win the team gold at the 2019 world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, where she also claimed silver on the floor and bronze on her uneven bars.

The 2019 world championships was both Lee’s global coming-out party and her last competition, followed by 16 months during which she and her coach reconciled themselves to the fact that things simply weren’t going to unfold the way they wanted.

While Lee kept working in the gym, not competing has been difficult.

“I personally lost a lot of confidence in myself, and it took a really long time to get back” Lee said. “There is so much that goes into competing and scoring; there is a lot that goes on mentally that other people can’t see.”

The three-day Winter Cup, scheduled to get underway Friday with first day of the men’s senior competition and to be followed by the women Saturday, won’t have a direct bearing on the makeup of the 2021 Olympic team. The men’s and women’s squads, restricted to four gymnasts each, with a potential additional spot for a single-event specialist, will be announced at the conclusion of U.S. Olympic Trials in St. Louis on June 24-27.

But as the first competition of USA Gymnastics 2021 season, the Winter Cup will serve as a crucial opportunity for gymnasts to shake off the rust, gauge their progress and serve as a bellwether for who is on track to shine at U.S. championships in Fort Worth June 3-6 and at the trials three weeks later.

Five-time world champion Simone Biles, the sport’s biggest name, is not competing. The timing doesn’t mesh with her carefully plotted schedule, Biles’ coach Cecile Landi explained, which targets May 4 for her first international competition. To compete in Indianapolis in addition, Landi said, would mean too many weeks in a row working on routines on hard surfaces, which is a risk for Biles’ health, at 23, that she and her coaches aren’t willing to take.

Nonetheless, there’s no question that Biles, who won individual gold medals in the all-around, vault and floor at the 2016 Rio Olympics and led the U.S. to the team gold, will anchor the Tokyo-bound U.S. Olympic squad.

In addition to Lee, other 2021 Olympic contenders competing Saturday include fellow team 2019 world gold medalists Riley McCusker and Jade Carey, who has essentially clinched the addition spot as an event specialist. Also competing is 2016 Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez.

The men’s field is led by world bronze medalists Yul Moldauer, Donnell Whittenburg and Brandon Wynn.

No fans will be admitted under the event’s pandemic protocols. The gymnasts are limited to bringing two parents or one parent and one spouse.

While the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games has thrown off the carefully plotted preparation of athletes in all summer Olympic sports, the impact has been especially significant in gymnastics, in which the peak competitive window is brief, particularly for women.

For 24-year-old Moldauer, attempting to qualify for his first Olympics, the delay has given him an opportunity to upgrade his skills before trials. It also has given his body a chance to recover from the chronic injuries and punishment of the near-constant pounding of a sport he has done since age 7.

“I feel healthier than I have in years,” Moldauer said during a Zoom interview Thursday. “I might be 24, but I feel like I’m 18.”

For Konnor McClain, 16, the delay has been life-changing. She is among the cohort of female gymnasts suddenly eligible for the Tokyo Olympics because she now meets the minimum-age requirements (turning 16 during the Olympic year) but would not have been eligible in July 2020.

“It’s crazy to think about how my whole life pretty much changed after that news [of the Games’ postponement] came out,” McClain said.

Still, to manage the pressure, she’s trying to push notions of qualifying for Tokyo from her mind and focus instead on simply qualifying for the trials. A more realistic goal, she and her coach realize, is making the 2024 Olympic team when she’ll be 19.

Nonetheless, McClain has plenty to be nervous about when she’ll make her competitive debut as a senior-level gymnast Saturday. Her last competition of any sort was a junior event in Canada in March 2020, so this marks the longest stretch she has gone without competing since she was 4. It’s also her first competition on national television.

Because several of the men’s gymnasts, such as Michigan’s Paul Juda, are on college teams, they have had a chance to compete in recent months, though NCAA scoring differs from international scoring.

Moldauer, the 2017 U.S. all-around champion whose career at Oklahoma is behind him, had to figure out for himself how to simulate the pressure of competition amid months of training. It boils down to a massive mental challenge, he explained.

“You can train routines all day long,” Moldauer said, “but it’s up to you to put yourself in that situation to make it feel like a meet.”

As he does in learning any new skill, Moldauer broke it down to discrete steps and focused on details. Each time he decided that his training session would be a “competition,” with imaginary judges scoring him, he began by closing his eyes.

“You have to try and mentally … imagine exactly what the arena would look like, the color of the mats, the lighting, the clothes that the judges are wearing,” Moldauer said. [You have to] “really put yourself in that situation and tell yourself, ‘This counts. I’m at Winter Cup, or I’m at trials or I’m at U.S. championships.’”