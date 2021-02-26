The results have been mixed.

“There's a lot of similarities that I see in him that I see in myself,” Pickett said. “I'm just extremely proud of, not only the basketball player that he's become, but just a man. Just like myself, he had an uphill battle being here and I'm just I'm just happy that he's fighting it and he's coming out on top right now.”

The Hoyas (7-11, 5-8 Big East) are in the midst of their best run of a disappointing season, having won four of seven following a five-game losing streak that was tied for the second-longest of Ewing’s tenure. Pickett has averaged 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in the last nine games and is the Big East’s No. 3 rebounder. Blair is the No. 6 scorer (15.8 points per game) in the league and his 4.3 assists per game ranks ninth.

This stretch has been the best of times as the two senior leaders have excelled following a three-week break due to covid-19 issues within the program. Before the pause, Pickett struggled with consistency and Blair was firing away trying to carry the offense alone with sometimes questionable shot selection.

All the pressure was on the duo from the start of the season as the program lost five transfers in the last year and another player left early to turn pro. The season started with Arkansas graduate transfer Jalen Harris and Siena graduate transfer Donald Carey in the starting lineup alongside Pickett, Blair and sophomore center Qudus Wahab. Three months later Harris has left the program to attend to family issues and Carey has moved to the bench for Northwestern State graduate transfer Chudier Bile. Ewing repeatedly said he needed his seniors to lead the way and they have during this latest run.

Consistency has been an issue for both seniors in 2020-21, but Blair’s 5 points per game increase from last season has him firmly in the running to be named Big East Most Improved Player.

“You know, everything happens and I just stuck with it and just kept believing and stuff like that,” Blair said. “So I think it kind of worked out for me.

“We’ve been through everything. I mean, he’s been there for the ups and downs and good times, bad times. He’s grown. He’s showing an all-around game now. He can dribble, he can shoot, he can defend, he can rebound, he’s 6-10. I think everyone’s shocked, but I’m not really shocked because I see it every single day for the past four years. So I’m happy for him. He’s playing good and everyone’s starting to notice what’s happening.”

The optimism was sky high after Ewing’s first season as the team went 15-15 and both Blair and Pickett were named to the conference’s All-Freshman team. The team took a step forward with a 19-14 record the following season, but both sophomores saw their points and minutes drop. Then came the disaster that was 2019-20 season with the mass exodus of players and a 15-17 record that included seven straight losses to end the season. The big picture for the program was murky at the time, but both juniors improved and watched their games get back on track.

Now both are leading a Hoyas team that is competitive in most games, had a signature win over No. 15 Creighton and pushed No. 8 Villanova in both meetings. With three regular season games remaining, including Saturday’s trip to DePaul, the hope is to build momentum going into the Big East Tournament.

“I still think our biggest win is yet to come,” Ewing said. “If we take care of our business and go into the Big East tournament on a high note, then anything’s possible.”

There was no guarantee that either would grow and develop into their current roles. Pickett was a four-star recruit out of D.C. and the highest-ranked player in the class. His 6-foot-9, 206-pound frame and versatility on both ends of the floor makes him an intriguing NBA prospect, though inconsistency is a prevailing issue and ESPN does not rank him in the Top 100 prospects for the 2021 NBA Draft. The production got a significant bump this season, but there remains a feeling that the results have yet to match the potential.

“He’s a monster,” freshman point guard Dante Harris said. “Whenever he plays aggressive, rebounds, blocks shots and all that, he’s one of the best.”

Blair is outperforming his three-star rating as a recruit out of Ontario, though he’s always believed this kind of individual success was always possible. He came to Georgetown because of Ewing and the desire to play in the NBA. Ewing is trying to get him to become less of a volume shooter and focus on taking better shots as he’s shooting just 38.2 percent from the field while leading the team in scoring.

“Honestly, (I learned) just to stay positive throughout everything,” Blair said. “Never put your head down. Everything you do, just fight and just work hard at it. that’s probably my biggest thing that I took since I been here. On the court, off the court, as a man, just everything.

“At times, yeah, (I was frustrated), but I feel like that's a part of the journey. Everything isn't perfect. There's going to be ups and downs. So that's a part of everything. That's with anything. Basketball, schoolwork, life, anything.”

The rugged journey is close to an end and the Hoyas would need to win the Big East tournament to qualify for the NCAA tournament. The Hoyas haven’t been selected for the Big Dance since 2015.