That’s one reason the Lake Braddock Bruins often end practice with the mantra “Be safe, stay home.” Coach Mike Dougherty said it is a reminder of the constant threat posed by the virus but also of the lofty goals the program brings into this winter football season. They have a surplus of talent this year, and they know it.

“With as many kids as I have coming back, that older group has one goal, and that’s to win a state championship,” Dougherty said. “This is the most dedicated group I’ve had to the idea that anything less than winning every game would be a disappointment.”

The Bruins opened the season with a commanding victory Friday, toppling Northern Virginia powerhouse Westfield, 26-7, in Burke.

It’s the first time since 2014 that the Bruins (1-0) have defeated the five-time state champions. The Bulldogs (0-1) have lost just six games in the years since. Friday was the first season-opening loss the program has endured since 2010 and just its fourth since the school opened in 2000.

“Westfield is one of the best teams in the state, and they’ve proved that the last decade,” Bruins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. said. “To open our season proving ourselves against them is a great measuring stick of what we’re good at, what we’re not.”

What had been a wet and sloppy game in the first half came to life just after halftime when Bruins junior Dillon Corey took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to give his team a 12-7 lead. The Bruins’ defense, physical all night, went on to force two turnovers on downs, giving the offense a chance to seal the win. Edwards did so with eight minutes remaining, extending the lead with a 44-yard touchdown scamper. The Wake Forest commit is one of the program’s 18 seniors.

“I’ve always been told that a team is only as good as its seniors,” Edwards said. “This class as a whole, we’ve come together to make sure everybody is committed and doing their jobs.”

Dougherty credits the group for setting the tone.