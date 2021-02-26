“He’s playing at a different level right now,” teammate Alex Kerfoot said to The Sporting News this month. “It’s fun to watch. ... I don’t have any more adjectives other than what you guys have probably been using, but, yeah, he’s playing at an elite, elite level.”

However, Matthews is not alone on that level. Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is firmly in the MVP conversation, too. The former Hart winner leads all NHL skaters with 25 assists, 38 points and 1.8 points per game over 21 games. And he’s only been held scoreless four times this season. Plus, he’s the only skater on pace for at least 100 points this season. And yes, that’s despite the 56-game schedule.

“He’s the best player in the world,” teammate Josh Archibald said of McDavid when speaking to the CBC. “It’s fun to watch him, let alone play with him. ... The guy can skate like the wind but, at the same time, his hands are as fast as his feet.”

Leading the league in goals or points puts you on the fast track for a Hart Trophy. Since 1998-99, 16 out of the 21 eventual Hart winners have been either a center or wing who led the NHL in either goals (Maurice Richard Trophy) or points (Art Ross Trophy). The only two exceptions since 2005-06, the start of the salary cap era, are goaltender Carey Price in 2015 and forward Taylor Hall in 2018.

Other skaters being considered are McDavid’s line mate Leon Draisaitl, Matthews’s running partner Mitch Marner and Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks). Draisaitl is second among NHL scorers with 33 points in 21 games, with four game-winners and points in all but five contests. Edmonton also outscores opponents 14 to 6 at even strength when Draisaitl skates without McDavid. Marner, not Matthews, leads Toronto in scoring (30 points) and he is tied with McDavid for the league lead in even-strength points (21). Kane has helped keep the Blackhawks’ playoff hopes alive by producing eight goals with 18 assists (26 points) in 19 games, putting him among the league’s top 10 scorers.

A nonconventional candidate like goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning) also has some merit and his season, so far, stands up against Carey Price’s 2014-15 campaign, the year he won the Hart. Vasilevskiy has a comparable save percentage (.931) and a higher rate of quality starts (71 percent), those where he provides an average save rate or better, to Price during his MVP year (.933 and 59 percent, respectively). Vasilevskiy also doesn’t have any starts where his save percentage was 85 percent or below. Price had six such starts by the end of 2014-15.

However, all those second-tier candidates are still behind Matthews and McDavid in terms of overall value this season.

McDavid has been credited with 14.5 goals created, a metric that gives credit for goals and assists relative to the team, which is more than Matthews (12.9 goals created). The two are closer in Hockey Reference’s points shares (4.2 for McDavid and 3.7 for Matthews), an estimate of the number of standings points contributed by a skater both offensively and defensively. The other three trail by a wide enough margin to separate them from the conversation when talking about who should be this year’s MVP. Draisaitl is third in goals created with 11.8 and third in point shares with 3.2.