Matthews is winning 53.4 percent of his faceoffs and has been credited with 23 hits, 21 blocked shots and 20 takeaways, hallmarks of a solid game in all three zones on the ice. Toronto has outscored opponents 27-17 with an 83-58 edge in high-danger scoring chances (those originating from the slot or crease) with Matthews on the ice at five-on-five.

“He’s playing at a different level right now,” teammate Alex Kerfoot told the Sporting News. “It’s fun to watch. ... I don’t have any more adjectives other than what you guys have probably been using, but, yeah, he’s playing at an elite, elite level.”

But Matthews is not alone on that level. McDavid, the 2016-17 Hart winner, led all NHL skaters with 26 assists, 40 points and 1.82 points per game for the Edmonton Oilers entering Saturday’s matchup with the visiting Maple Leafs. The ­24-year-old had been held without a point only four times in 22 games, and he’s the only skater on pace for at least 100 points. And, yes, that’s projecting with the 56-game schedule.

“He’s the best player in the world,” teammate Josh Archibald told the CBC. “It’s fun to watch him, let alone play with him. The guy can skate like the wind, but at the same time, his hands are as fast as his feet.”

Leading the league in goals or points puts you on the fast track for the Hart Trophy. From 1998-99 to 2019-20, 16 of the 21 winners were forwards who led the NHL in goals or points. The only exceptions since 2005-06, the start of the salary cap era, are Montreal goaltender Carey Price in 2014-15 and New Jersey winger Taylor Hall in 2017-18.

The other skaters in the mix are McDavid teammate Leon Draisaitl, last season’s winner; Matthews’s linemate Mitchell Marner; and Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks. Draisaitl is second in the NHL with 34 points in 22 games, posting four game-winning goals and points in all but five contests. Marner is just a point behind Matthews for the Toronto team lead and is tied for third in the league, one behind Matthews and McDavid, in even-strength points (21). In 21 games, Kane has helped keep the Blackhawks’ playoff hopes alive by producing 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points, tying him with Matthews for third in the league.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning is an unconventional candidate but also has some merit, and his season so far stands up against Price’s Hart-winning campaign of a few years back. Vasilevskiy has a comparable save percentage (.935) and a higher rate of quality starts (73.3 percent), those when he provides an average save rate or better, to what Price turned in (.933 and 59.1 percent). Vasilevskiy also doesn’t have any starts when his save percentage was 85 percent or below; Price had six such starts in 2014-15.

But all of those second-tier candidates trail Matthews and McDavid in overall value.

McDavid has been credited with 14.5 goals created, a metric that gives credit for goals and assists relative to the team, which is more than Matthews (12.9). The two are closer in Hockey Reference’s point shares (4.2 for McDavid and 3.7 for Matthews), an estimate of the number of standings points contributed by a skater both offensively and defensively. The other three skaters trail by a wide enough margin to separate them from the conversation when contemplating MVP honors. Draisaitl is third in goals created with 11.8 and third in point shares with 3.2.

Trying to figure out whether Matthews or McDavid is more worthy of the honor is difficult. Both have operated at a high level, with each making a significant impact on his team’s prospects for winning. It might come down to which team wins the North, a situation that leans toward the first-place Maple Leafs and thus favors Matthews instead of McDavid with the second-place Oilers.

