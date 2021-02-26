“All that,” as it pertains to the Washington Wizards, isn’t their unexpected, current run of six wins in seven games, including a just-completed 3-1 road trip that included wins over Portland, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver. Rather, “all that” is the coronavirus infestation that threatened to both define and ruin their season — shutting down team practices, eliminating in-person interactions, wiping out six games and making for a tense period in which the only time Brooks would see his players and assistant coaches would be in the car line for tests at the team’s practice facility in Southeast Washington.

“The thing that concerned me was that people were dying,” Brooks said. “This is serious. We have seven players that have the virus. I hope and pray that nothing happens to them or their family. So I never thought about basketball.”

“Our head space was: We were trying to make sure we were protected more than anything,” said Tommy Sheppard, the team’s general manager.

But a funny thing happened on the way to a season that surely seemed lost: The Wizards decided that instead of allowing the virus to define their season, they would define their season by their response to it. On Jan. 11, they won just their third game in 11 tries. The following day, two players entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols because of potential exposure. The league postponed their game against Utah the next night, by which time three more players were forced into the health and safety protocols. In all, seven players eventually tested positive. They were a last-place team in covid purgatory. They were done.

“I just told the guys, ‘This is a story that we’re going to be able to tell that in the 75-year history of the NBA, it’s never happened before, and let’s change the story,’” Brooks said in a telephone interview this week. “ ‘Let’s use this as a great part of our journey, and we’re gonna be able to say we fought through this.’ There’s times where we just cold have said, ‘I just want this to end. Can we just fast-forward to the 2021-22 season?’ But we didn’t. We chipped away.”

For a franchise that has won just three playoff series in the past 15 years, the story threatened to be dire: Should Bradley Beal, the league’s leading scorer, be traded? Should Brooks, in the final season of a five-year deal, be fired? Should they start over — again?

They had to block it all out — even as players were allowed only to work on ballhandling drills and light conditioning at home, even as Sheppard began texts to his nervous charges with phrases like, “You don’t have the virus” before he got on to business, even as Davis Bertans moved into a hotel to make sure his pregnant wife and young child didn’t become infected. At 6 p.m. on Jan. 20, the NBA finally cleared the Wizards to hold a practice — their first team activity in nine days.

“It was almost like a basketball camp for kids,” Brooks said. They had only eight healthy players, so they couldn’t scrimmage. They dreamed up shooting drills. They worked on defensive slides. And then Russell Westbrook, the guard acquired in the offseason blockbuster trade for franchise linchpin John Wall, spoke up: “Let’s do a 17.”

A 17, in basketball parlance, means players must start on one sideline and make 17 cross-court trips in less than a minute. They are not fun. Players don’t suggest them. They dread them.

“Usually, you’re like, ‘God I hate this coach,’” Brooks said. “I was like, ‘Um, Russell, are you serious?”

But when the players lined up, so did the coaching staff. And the strength staff. And they all ran. For the first time in who knows when, the Wizards were having fun.

Sheppard watched the workout from behind the glass of his office window. He saw the joy. He also saw the roster. The Wizards were due to fly to Milwaukee the next day for a Jan. 22 game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

“I just shook my head looking out there,” Sheppard said. Playing — with that group, in that condition, against any opponent — wasn’t feasible. There was significant injury risk. The team implored the league to postpone the Milwaukee game. At 11 p.m., it did.

“Then reality hit,” Brooks said.

Reality came in the form of three games in four days at San Antonio, Houston and New Orleans. The opponents cared neither about the Wizards’ depleted roster nor their battle with covid. Washington lost each game by at least 18 points. After a Feb. 12 loss to the New York Knicks, they were 6-17.

“It wasn’t because they were lazy and didn’t care,” Brooks said. “We didn’t have our roster and our guys didn’t touch a basketball for 10 days.”

Slowly, though, the roster returned, as did the feel. Westbrook, limited by a quad injury early in the season, got his explosiveness back. Beal continued to torch defenses. Brooks settled on a starting lineup that includes guard Garrison Mathews, who began the season on a two-way contract with the Wizards’ G League team. On a given night, they figure out which two of the three centers on the roster to replace starter Thomas Bryant — oh, right, forgot to mention he was lost for the year to a knee injury — and eat minutes.

And they’re winning. Saturday’s game against Minnesota begins a stretch in which they have eight of nine at home. Before Friday night’s slate, they stood just three games behind the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed.

“Now I think we’re kind of finally seeing the team that we were envisioning,” Sheppard said.

After covid ran rampant through the roster. After a fragile team returned to the court and continued to lose. After arriving in a new city at 2 or 3 a.m., undergoing testing for the virus, then rising for another test at 8 a.m. After all of it.

“Our leaders, Brad and Russell, they were terrific,” Brooks said.

They had to be over the past six weeks. But they’ll have to be going forward, too, because the Wizards close the season with 38 games in 66 days.

But here they are now, having changed their own story. They are relevant when they looked to be a nonentity. And Brooks can wake up in the morning and think a normal thought: Basketball.