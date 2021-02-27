Last spring, the Rams thought they would not have the opportunity to play. The rising seniors were certain that last year’s championship would be their crowning moment.

But they learned a 2020-21 season may take place — albeit with precautions. And it did, though it never felt certain to continue.

Riverside (9-3-1) had four players test positive for coronavirus, and eight players had to quarantine at some point, making every moment on the ice feel like it could be the team’s last.

Riverside Coach Steve Ziff was forced to make roster adjustments and had to constantly reiterate to his players to remain patient. “We are going to get through it, and in a couple of months, we’ll make another run at the championship,” Ziff told the team early in the season.

When coronavirus cases rose in November and December, Ziff’s focus shifted to just getting his team into mid-February without ice rinks closing down.

As Riverside battled health issues and a rigid schedule, Briar Woods (11-1-1) climbed up the NVSHL standings with an undefeated record. The Falcons beat the Rams twice and scored five or more goals in eight of their nine regular season games.

The Rams, with an emphasis on defense and goaltending, secured the third seed in the standings with a 6-3-1 record.

In its third meeting with Briar Woods, in the championship game, Riverside was determined to set the tone, and it took a 2-0 lead in the first period.

“It looked like we wanted it more,” said Darnell, who had a goal and an assist. “We were the better team and played harder.”

Sophomore goalie Aiden Hopewell, named first-team all-conference, made 25 saves and held Briar Woods scoreless through the first two periods.

“Aiden has played his butt off the past couple of games,” said assistant coach Chris Kohlasch, who stepped in for Ziff in the title game because of a scheduling conflict. “He never gives up.”

Briar Woods finally broke through with a goal in the third period when senior Jack Courtney lasered the puck off Hopewell’s glove and into the net. The Falcons were unable to generate anything more, though.

When the buzzer sounded, gloves flew across the rink. Riverside hoisted the NVSHL trophy again, cementing the end to a turbulent season. At this moment, in their haven, things felt normal.

“Just being able to be with the guys and play a sport in this setting is pretty awesome,” Darnell said.