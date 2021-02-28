McIlroy was said to have been wearing red and black together for the first time in his career, as he began a final-round pairing with Reed.

“We’re very lucky that he’s still here,” McIlroy had said of Woods on Wednesday (via golf.com). “I feel like we should pay tribute to him every day for being on the PGA Tour and what he’s done for golf.”

Others competing in Woods’s Sunday colors at the Workday Championship included Tony Finau, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Champ, Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee and Sebastian Munoz. A few players, including Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day and Matt Kuchar, per reports, played a Bridgestone ball with “Tiger” stamped on it.

Adding a red shirt to his traditionally black ensemble Sunday was Phil Mickelson, a longtime friendly rival of Woods who was playing in a Champions Tour event in Tucson.

Annika Sorenstam, making an appearance on the LPGA Tour for the first time in more than 12 years, also wore red and black Sunday, as did Angel Yin, who was playing in the final group at the Gainbridge LPGA. At the PGA Tour’s other event this weekend, the Puerto Rico Open, members of the grounds crew wore versions of Woods’s outfit.

Thomas, one of Woods’s closest friends on the Tour, was emotional Tuesday while speaking with reporters in Bradenton after the initial news on Woods emerged.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Thomas said then. “You know, it hurts to see one of my closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he’s all right. Just worry for his kids, you know. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

On Saturday night, Thomas tweeted a photo of a shirt with tight red stripes matched with black pants. “Seemed fitting for tomorrow after the kind of week we’ve had,” he wrote. “Black and red on Sunday for TW!”

Thomas, who was dropped by longtime apparel sponsor Ralph Lauren last month after he was heard uttering a homophobic slur during a tournament, tweeted Saturday that he considered going even further with the Woods homage by purchasing a Nike mock turtleneck. However, he said he couldn’t figure out a way to get a current sponsor, Citi, “embroidered on the sleeve quick enough.” With a shirt more pink than red, Jon Rahm also appeared to be making as much of a tribute as he reasonably could, given what he had on hand.

Max Homa, who won last week’s Genesis Invitational, a tournament hosted by Woods at the Los Angeles-area Riviera Country Club, tweeted on Saturday that he “didn’t pack any red and black for this road trip” to Florida and arrived before learning of the crash.

“I will try and pay my respects to TW tomorrow with some really great final round golf,” he wrote. “Hope to see a lot of red and black out there!”

Reacting to some criticism online for not seeming to do more to pay his respects to Woods, Homa noted that he couldn’t just go out and buy a red shirt because of the problem of affixing sponsorship logos. He said on Twitter Saturday evening that the flak he was taking was “the weirdest thing I’ve experienced” on that platform.

“I love Tiger more than u guys. Promise,” Homa tweeted. “Listen to an interview from last week. Red and black tomorrow doesn’t prove that. A lifelong attempt to mimic his approach to the game of golf does.”

In his comments earlier in the week, McIlroy had pointed out while he and other players were planning on paying tribute to Woods, some of the reaction to the crash seemed more appropriate for a worse outcome.

“He’s not gone,” McIlroy said then (via golf.com). “He’s got some pretty bad injuries, but he’s going to be okay. It’s not as if — I was looking at some of the coverage yesterday and they were talking as if he was gone. It’s like, he was in a car crash. It was really bad, he’s very fortunate to be here, which is great, but I mean, that’s the extent of it.”

At the same time, Woods’s injuries could prove career-ending, and PGA players are well aware of how much he has meant to their sport, as well as to them personally and professionally.

“Everyone I’ve talked to has been in a strange mood due to the news,” Xander Schauffele said this week at the site of the Workday Championship. “I was talking to my caddie about the impact he’s had on the game of golf. It’s not good for us, not good for the game of golf. All we can do is hope that he’s fine and has a speedy recovery.”

