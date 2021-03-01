After that, Foster promised Jimmy Kimmel that she was waiting to pay him back. The opportunity arrived when she won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her performance in “The Mauritanian.” She explained to reporters after the show what was going on between them.

“I’ve decided that, not only am I a huge Packers fan, but I am MVP — I am competitive MVP with Aaron Rodgers,” she told reporters (via E online). “Yes, I’m a huge Packers fan, and, in fact, I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers where he says he is going to get me back. So we’ll see who wins.”

During his MVP speech, the quarterback announced he was engaged. He did not name his fiancee, but actress Shailene Woodley later confirmed their engagement. That also figures into the Foster-Rodgers dynamic: Woodley co-starred in “The Mauritanian” with Foster, leading some to believe she fixed up Woodley and Rodgers.

“I did not set up Shailene and Aaron,” Foster said (via Yahoo). “I have never met Aaron Rodgers, but it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers. And sometimes I can talk a little too much about that. So of course Shailene was very aware of my enthusiasm for the team.”

It seems that football wasn’t a primary topic of conversation between the couple. Woodley told Jimmy Fallon on the “Tonight” show last month that she hadn’t been to a football game because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Before I met him I’d never seen one football game before. When we met I knew he was a football guy but I didn’t know what kind of football guy he was. I don’t know him as a football guy. I know him as the nerd who wants to host ‘Jeopardy.’ That’s the dude I know. He just happens to also be very good at sports.”

She did add that friends had educated her.