McDermott said he made his comments Saturday after his 17-6 Bluejays suffered “an emotionally tough loss on the road” to Xavier. “I addressed our student-athletes and staff in the postgame locker room,” he said, “and used a terrible inappropriate analogy in making a point about staying together as a team despite the loss.”

AD

AD

McDermott claimed that he had “never used that analogy” before and that “it is not indicative of who I am as a person or as a coach.”

McDermott quoted his comments as follows: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”

In a separate statement Tuesday, Creighton described the language McDermott used as “deplorable” and said it was “inconsistent with the university’s values and commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment.”

“While an apology is a start,” the school said, “and while we believe this was out of character for Coach McDermott, in no way does it diminish the fact that his remark was hurtful to many and has absolutely no place in the Creighton community. We have offered our full and unconditional support to those affected by his words.”

AD

AD

Creighton added that any disciplinary action meted out to McDermott would remain confidential.

Creighton assistant coach Terrence Rencher, released his own statement Tuesday in conjunction with Coaches For Action, whose goal is to “educate and bring awareness to social injustices.”

“I am deeply hurt by his words,” said Rencher, who is Black. “While my relationship with Coach has been positive and I have never witnessed any racist energy from him, what he said was wrong and insensitive. ‘Plantation’ had a dark and hurtful history in my community and cannot be overlooked.

“The players have decided that they want to continue to chase their goals on the court this season with Coach McDermott, and I support their wishes and will continue to pour my heart into coaching them and helping them deal with larger issues.”

AD

AD

McDermott, the father of NBA player and former Creighton star Doug McDermott, is in his 11th season with the Bluejays. An Iowa native whose previous head coaching stops included Iowa State, Northern Iowa, North Dakota State and Wayne State, McDermott is the reigning Big East coach of the year and has taken No. 14 Creighton to the NCAA tournament five times.

“I am deeply sorry,” McDermott said Tuesday about his choice of language. “I immediately recognized my egregious mistake and quickly addressed my use of such insensitive words with my team.”

Creighton’s visits No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday.