It is unclear whether he would rejoin United on loan or transfer. United officials said they did not want to comment.
Since returning to Estudiantes, Rodríguez has started regularly, including all five matches since Jan. 1.
Quiet on the roster front much of the offseason, United is aiming to finalize several moves before training camp opens next week.
Loans for defender Brendan Hines-Ike (Belgian club Kortrijk) and forward Jovanny Bolívar (Venezuela’s La Guaira) are expected to be finalized soon. The team is also aiming to sign attacker Kimarni Smith, a first-round draft pick from Clemson.
United continues to pursue other players abroad, including Nigel Robertha, a Dutch forward for Bulgarian club Levski Sofia.
