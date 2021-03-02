“All you could hear was everyone’s footsteps, and there was this echo,” said Porter, who ran the second leg of the Patriots’ winning 4x800 relay team at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. “I was convinced someone was right behind me the whole race.”

Freedom had managed just seven team points in the previous three indoor state meets combined. That all changed Tuesday, when the Patriots racked up 74 points and won three events to reintroduce themselves as contenders at the state level.

“Just a lot of hard work by a bunch of really good kids,” Coach Michael Kitchens said of his Patriots, who finished third, three points shy of Midlothian and a point behind Atlee. Midlothian vaulted from third to first by winning the final event, the 4x400.

L.C. Bird (119 points) nearly tripled up second-place Freedom (42) to roll to its fifth straight boys’ title. But Woodgrove’s TC Nelson delivered arguably the performance of the day by launching a meet-record toss of 57 feet 5 inches to win the shot put.

Samantha Tiong, a senior who plans to continue her track career at George Mason, amassed many of the points for Freedom’s girls. In addition to winning the 55-meter hurdles, she also placed in the high jump (third), triple jump (fourth), long jump (seventh) and 55 (seventh) in addition to running a leg on the sixth-place 4x200 relay team.

“Busy day,” she said.

The compressed schedule didn’t help. Only 28 schools participated in the meet, down from 70 a year ago, so officials were able to squeeze the girls’, then the boys’ events into two four-hour windows. Typically, the event unfolds over two days.

Freedom’s Morgan Glass, a junior who placed 10th in the shot put last season, added nearly four feet to her top throw from the 2020 meet to score this year’s state crown. And in the 4x800, Kayleigh Burke, Porter, Maddie Garber and Mackenzie Keller joined forces to make the Patriots winners again. Keller also placed second in the 3,200.

As for Woodgrove’s Nelson, his meet-record effort was just his second-best performance of the week. On Sunday, at this same venue, the senior produced a throw of 60-2½ to place fourth in the Adidas Indoor Nationals boys’ competition.

Woodgrove Coach Rob Pettit said Nelson has only been at this since December 2019, when he produced a 35-2 effort on his first throw.

“He just drills and throws all the time,” Pettit said of Nelson, who has committed to Ohio’s Tiffin University, home of one of the country’s top Division II programs.