Virginia Tech and Louisville originally were scheduled to play Feb. 13 before the Hokies had a virus-related pause that led to three postponed games, including two against ACC front-runner Florida State.
This lost game comes in the final week of the regular season and could have seeding implications for the ACC tournament. The event begins next Tuesday at Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum, which took over as host from Washington’s Capital One Arena for logistical reasons amid the pandemic.
Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4) is in third place, chasing second-place Virginia (16-6, 12-4) and the Seminoles (14-4, 10-3). Florida State has two games remaining, and the Cavaliers have one. An unbalanced schedule means conference winning percentage will determine the order of finish, leaving Virginia Tech, which owns a 65-51 victory over Virginia, at a disadvantage because of the number of games it has not been able to play.
Despite being in line to play just three games in the final month of the regular season, the Hokies remain mathematically in the hunt to finish in first place and claim the top seed in the conference tournament. To do so, they need to beat North Carolina State on Saturday in Raleigh, N.C., while having Florida State and Virginia lose out. The Seminoles’ final two opponents, Boston College and Notre Dame, have a combined eight conference wins.
The Cavaliers’ regular season finale is Saturday at Louisville, which sits in fourth place, just ahead of Clemson. The Tigers own the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating Louisville, 54-50.
Among the teams occupying the ACC’s top four spots, only Virginia will have played close to the 20 conference games originally scheduled for each school.
