Judge Blaine Bowman said Winslow preyed on the women he targeted and that he can only be described with “two words, and that is sexual predator.”

“I think that they’re brazen crimes and he selected the most vulnerable victims he could possibly find in order to carry out his crimes and hopefully get away with it in his mind,” Bowman said.

AD

AD

Winslow, 37, was convicted of forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, assault with intent to commit rape, indecent exposure, and lewd conduct in public.

The 14-year-sentence was the maximum allowed under a plea deal.

Winslow was convicted of rape in a 2019 case involving a 58-year-old homeless woman in Encinitas, Calif. He was also convicted of two misdemeanors, one for lewd conduct involving a 77-year-old woman at a gym in Carlsbad, Calif., and one for indecent exposure involving a 57-year-old woman in Encinitas.

Jurors failed to agree on other charges, including the alleged 2018 sexual battery of a 54-year-old hitchhiker and the accused rape of a 17-year-old woman who was unconscious at a San Diego-area party in 2003, when Winslow was 19.

AD

Winslow agreed last month to changes which replaced his sexual battery plea with a guilty plea to assaulting the hitchhiker with the intent to commit rape, reducing his potential sentence from 18 years to the 14-year term he received Wednesday.

AD

Four of the five women gave statements Wednesday — either directly or through the prosecutor — including the homeless woman. She said she’s felt persistent fear and that she’s had trouble raising her head and walking.

“That man is not a good man. I don’t think you know how truly dangerous this man is,” she said via video conference. “I felt trapped, worried, scared, and felt like I had no rights.”

Winslow played at the University of Miami before the Cleveland Browns selected him with the sixth pick of the 2004 draft. He spent the majority of his career with the Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before short stints with the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. Winslow, who last played in the NFL in 2013, made an unsuccessful comeback attempt in 2016 and participated in the Spring League for two years.

AD

AD

His attorney, Marc Carlos, said Winslow suffered from head trauma resulting from hits he took during his 10-year professional career, which, according to Carlos, sent Winslow “off the rails” from a football star to a convicted sexual predator. He added that Winslow accepted responsibility and intends to get help.

Winslow’s attorneys argued that the charged incidents were either consensual or never occurred at all, but Bowman agreed with prosecutors that there were consistencies in the individuals targeted.

“Mr. Winslow, you carefully selected your victims, those that were most vulnerable. We had Jane Doe number 1 who was 54, Jane Doe number 2 who was homeless, age 59, Jane Doe number 3 was 57 and Jane Doe number 5 was 77 years old and she was alone in a Jacuzzi in a gym,” Bowman said (via NBC San Diego).