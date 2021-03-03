Maryland (15-11, 9-10 Big Ten) got a career night from junior guard Aaron Wiggins (26 points), but Morsell (14) was the only other Terrapin to score in double figures. Maryland received zero points from its bench and didn’t make a field goal in the final four minutes of play.

Northwestern (8-14, 5-13), which went nearly two months without a Big Ten win, won its second straight.

Maryland hadn’t led in the entire second half before Wiggins hit a three-pointer with 4:50 to go to put the Terrapins up one. Wiggins added a three-point play less than a minute later to push Maryland’s lead to 54-52, but the Terps managed just one free throw from Morsell the rest of the way.

Northwestern’s Buie tied the score with a layup with 2:59 remaining, and Ryan Young’s layup with 1:30 remaining put the Wildcats ahead for good.

Wiggins shot 10 for 15 from the field, but that wasn’t enough for the Terps. Maryland committed 15 turnovers, which spoiled an offensive attack that included 42 percent shooting.

Wiggins has been aggressive and confident as he has grown into his role as one of Maryland’s go-to scorers. Wiggins hit 5 of 9 attempts from behind the arc against the Wildcats, but none of those shots came in those final minutes when the team needed it most.

Wiggins typically pairs with fellow junior guard Eric Ayala to form an effective scoring duo, but Ayala struggled Wednesday, scoring only five points on 2-for-12 shooting. Ayala made only one basket through the first 30 minutes of play, but he hit a tying three with 9:54 to go. After Ayala’s basket, Maryland had a scoreless drought of more than three minutes.

Northwestern had lost 13 consecutive games until it defeated Minnesota on the road last Thursday, but now the Wildcats have a modest winning streak of their own. Buie, who scored a combined 44 points in his previous two games, led the Wildcats with 15 points on 5-for-12 shooting, and Chase Audige added 14 points.

Maryland started the game with a dominant stretch on both ends of the floor. The Terps, playing stifling defense, jumped out to a 9-0 lead. But then their offense stalled thanks to a burst of sloppy play. Maryland committed six turnovers during a five-minute stretch, handing the Wildcats an opportunity to get back in the game. Northwestern grabbed six offensive rebounds in the first half and made 8 of 19 attempts from three-point range before finishing 10 for 29 from deep. The Terps lacked energy at times, and that early lead quickly faded. By halftime, Maryland trailed 28-26.