Hachimura’s selection carries an added layer. The 23-year-old is the first Wizards player named to the Rising Stars game in consecutive years since Beal earned back-to-back honors in 2013 and 2014. The forward racked up 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Team World last year in Chicago, when he was the first Japanese-born player to participate in the game.

This year, he and Isareali-born Avdija would have joined forces with Miami’s Precious Achiuwa (Nigeria), New Orleans’s Nickeil Alexnder-Walker (Canada), New York’s RJ Barrett (Canada), Denver’s Facundo Campazzo (Argentina), Memphis’s Brandon Clarke (Canada), Oklahoma City’s Luguentz Dort (Canada) and Théo Maledon (France), and Golden State’s Mychal Mulder (Canada).

The Pelicans’ Zion Williamson and Grizzlies’ Ja Morant highlight the Team USA roster, which features 10 different players from 10 different teams. Joining them is Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Sacramento’s Tyrese Haliburton, Miami’s Tyler Herro, Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter, San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson, Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. and Golden State’s James Wiseman.

The dual honors spotlight Washington’s young players in what has been a trying season thus far, with both Hachimura and Avdija having missed time due to the league’s coronavirus protocols.

Hachimura also missed the first four games of the season with pinkeye. Because of a combination of missed time for injuries and the NBA’s altered schedule due to the pandemic this year and last, the forward hasn’t yet played the equivalent of a normal, full season in the league. His 75th career game is Thursday.

Yet he continues to play a key role for the Wizards as a starter on whom Coach Scott Brooks heaped praise in the final weeks of February for his defensive progress. He also posted a career-high stretch of 10 games scoring at least 10 points last month.

In 26 games this season, Hachimura is averaging 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and is shooting 45.6 percent from the floor.

Avdija, the ninth pick in last year’s draft and the first Israeli player picked in the top 10, is averaging 6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 29 games.

The 20-year-old entered the NBA with three years of EuroLeague experience and international play under his belt and found his footing with Washington early. He started in 16 games for the Wizards before Brooks shuffled the starting lineup.

“It’s a very similar situation for me, I’m older now, I have much more experience, I’ve played pro for three years,” Avdija said Wednesday, about his transition into the NBA. “So it’s different coming here than being a rookie first time with the senior level [with Israel’s premier franchise Maccabi Tel Aviv], but it for sure was similar. … I’m getting used to everything. Getting used to the amount of games, getting used to the pace, getting used to the physicality. But at the end of the day, I think I’m adjusting pretty quick and I’m working very hard. I just hope to keep improving.”

Avdija has five double-digit scoring games this season and posted a career-high 20 points against Miami in January. He ranks seventh among all rookies in rebounds per game.

Despite their honors, both Avdija and Hachimura will be watching all-star festivities from afar. The modified showcase, which is usually spread over a weekend, will feature four events all on Sunday.