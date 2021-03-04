“I will answer the call if it’s made,” Douglas said. “As it pertains to Sam — Sam’s, we think, a dynamic player in this league with unbelievable talent and who really, really has a chance to really hit his outstanding potential moving forward.

“But, like I said earlier, if calls are made, I will answer.”

There is a good chance that calls will be made, if that has not happened already. After a 2-14 season in which Darnold completed just 59.6 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while notching the NFL’s worst QBR and second-worst quarterback DVOA rating, the Jets have the No. 2 pick in the draft. That means they have their choice of highly regarded prospects not named Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It would make sense to move on quickly from Darnold under those circumstances.

The Jets could still opt to give Darnold another year to develop under a new coaching staff following the ouster of the widely scorned Adam Gase, and use the No. 2 pick on a different position or trade it for a haul of draft assets. That scenario might be tempting for Douglas, who spoke again Wednesday of his belief that “great teams” are built though the draft. But he was not with the Jets when they selected Darnold and may see a clear opportunity to start over with a quarterback who excites both him and new head coach Robert Saleh.

In that case, it would behoove Douglas to let other teams know that they won’t be wasting their time by calling him with trade offers for Darnold. It also can’t be lost on him that this offseason could see unprecedented upheaval at football’s most important position.

Already the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions have swapped Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff and the Philadelphia Eagles dealt to Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. Deshaun Watson has let it be known that he wants to part ways with the Houston Texans, and Dak Prescott still has not come to terms on a long-term deal with the Dallas Cowboys, leaving open the possibility they might resolve the matter by trading him.

Then there are all the teams that have plenty of apparent motivation to make moves, including the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and the Washington Football Team. Not all of them will be able to either trade for Watson or move up in the draft to get one of the top prospects. Darnold could then become something of a consolation prize, assuming another team still thinks he can turn things around.

After acknowledging Wednesday that Darnold was no longer untouchable, Douglas made something of a sales pitch. “He’s an extremely talented player and he’s very smart, very tough,” Douglas said, “and we have no doubt that Sam is going to achieve his outstanding potential.”

If another team does want Darnold, it might have to wait a while to land him. Douglas said he feels the Jets have “no hard timeline in the immediate future to make a decision.” He is expected to attend the upcoming Pro Days of top prospects, which means the evaluation process could last through the end of March, after the start of free agency and past the point where some teams might feel the need to lock in their plans.

It also might make sense for the Jets to hold on to Darnold until the draft in late April, in part to give themselves as much time as possible see what kind of return they could get for the No. 2 pick. The draft is also the most likely point at which the Texans might blink and decide they need to get what they can for Watson. In that case, Darnold could be part of a package from New York to Houston.

Douglas said Pro Day workouts are important because it is “just good to stand next to the quarterback, to see the spin off his hand, to see the ball jump off his hand, to feel his presence.” Those evaluation sessions are all the more critical this year because the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation of the NFL’s draft combine.

Ultimately, it might come down to whether the Jets decide they like one or more of this year’s top prospects — including Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance — better than Darnold. Or could they be swayed by an offer they can’t refuse before completing their evaluations.