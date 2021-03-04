McConnell finished Wednesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with 16 points, 13 assists and a franchise-record 10 steals in the Pacers’ come-from-behind 114-111 victory. He had nine of those steals in the first half, setting an NBA record, and became just the sixth player in NBA history to record a points-assists-steals triple-double.

And he wasn’t even in the starting lineup.

Mookie Blaylock, then with the Atlanta Hawks, was the last player to record a triple-double with points, assists and steals during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in April 1998.

Player Player Team Date Points Assists Steals T.J. McConnell T.J. McConnell Pacers 3-3-21 16 13 10 Mookie Blaylock Mookie Blaylock Hawks 4-14-98 14 11 10 Kevin Johnson Kevin Johnson Suns 12-9-93 17 13 10 Alvin Robertson Alvin Robertson Spurs 2-18-86 20 10 10 Clyde Drexler Clyde Drexler Trail Blazers 1-10-86 26 11 10 Fat Lever Fat Lever Nuggets 3-9-85 13 15 10

(Worth noting: Robertson also had 11 rebounds in the February 1986 game, making it one of five quadruple-doubles in NBA history. Also, Draymond Green of the Warriors recorded the NBA’s only triple-double that didn’t include scoring with 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals but just four points on Feb. 10, 2017.)

McConnell came up one short of matching the NBA record for steals in a game shared by the Nets’ Kendall Gill (who had a 15-point, 10-rebound, 11-steal triple-double in 1999) and the Spurs’ Larry Kenon (in 1976). (Ted McClain had 12 steals in a game for the ABA’s New York Nets in December 1973.)

“That’s as good of an all-around game from T.J. as you’re going to see in the NBA with the multiple ways he affected it,” Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon told the AP. “He’s the ultimate teammate, as well, so we were all very happy for him.”

McConnell made all eight of his field goal attempts in 36 minutes for the Pacers, who were down 19 points in the third quarter. At one point in the first quarter, the Pacers stole the ball on six straight Cavaliers possessions, with McConnell getting five of them.

He’s averaging an NBA-best two steals per game.

“McConnell earned it, he earned it tonight,” Cavaliers Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “He’s a pest all the time. He’s super competitive all the time.”