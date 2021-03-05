When is the ACC tournament?

March 9-March 13

Where is the ACC tournament?

Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina will host the tournament for the 27th time. This year’s event originally was supposed to be played at Capital One Arena in Washington but was moved to Greensboro in November because of the coronavirus pandemic. Approximately 2,500 fans will be allowed to attend each session at the coliseum, which has a capacity of around 21,000 for basketball.

What’s the bracket setup for the ACC tournament?

(All times Eastern)

First round (Tuesday, March 9)

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed, approx. 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, approx. 7 p.m.

Second round (Wednesday, March 10)

Game 4: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, Noon

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 seed, approx. 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 seed, 6:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 seed, approx. 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 11)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 seed, Noon

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 seed, approx. 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 6:30 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 seed, approx. 9 p.m.

Semifinals (Friday, March 12)

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, approx. 9 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, March 13)

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 8:30 p.m.

What’s the seeding for the ACC tournament?

(After games of Thursday, March 3)

No. 1 Florida State (11-3 ACC)

No. 2 Virginia (12-4)

No. 3 Virginia Tech (9-4)

No. 4 Louisville (8-4)

No. 5 Georgia Tech (10-6)

No. 6 Clemson (9-6)

No. 7 North Carolina (9-6)

No. 8 Syracuse (9-7)

No. 9 Duke (9-8)

No. 10 N.C. State (9-8)

No. 11 Pittsburgh (6-9)

No. 12 Notre Dame (6-11)

No. 13 Wake Forest (3-14)

No. 14 Miami (3-15)

No. 15 Boston College (2-10)

Final regular season games

Friday

Boston College at Miami, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Florida State at Notre Dame, Noon

Pittsburgh at Clemson, Noon

Virginia at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Who’s a lock for the NCAA tournament?

Florida State, Virginia, Clemson and Virginia Tech seem likely to have already secured NCAA tournament berths.

Who’s on the NCAA tournament bubble and needs a run in the conference tournament?

Five ACC teams — Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Duke and Syracuse — enter the tournament probably needing wins to get off the bubble, with the Cardinals, Tar Heels and Yellow Jackets in the best shape. The Blue Devils haven’t missed the NCAA tournament since 1995. The last NCAA tournament to feature neither Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski nor Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim took place in 1982.

How to watch the ACC tournament

All games will be televised by ESPN, ESPN2 and the ACC Network and streamed on the ESPN app and at TheACC.com.

What happened in the last ACC tournament (2019)?

Two years ago in Charlotte, third-seeded Duke defeated fourth-seeded Florida State in the championship game for its 21st ACC tournament title and 15th under Krzyzewski.

Where are future ACC tournaments?

2022: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

2023: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.