What’s the bracket setup for the ACC tournament?

(All times Eastern)

AD

First round (Tuesday, March 9)

AD

Second round (Wednesday, March 10)

Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 11)

AD

Semifinals (Friday, March 12)

Game 13: No. 2 Florida State vs. No. 6 North Carolina, 8:30 (ESPN)

Championship (Saturday, March 13)

Game 14: No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. Game 13 winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Who’s a lock for the NCAA tournament?

Florida State, Virginia, Clemson, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech seem likely to have already secured NCAA tournament berths.

Who’s on the NCAA tournament bubble and needs a run in the conference tournament?

Four ACC teams — Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and Duke — entered the tournament probably needing wins to get off the bubble, with the Cardinals and Tar Heels in the best shape. After a positive coronavirus test, the Blue Devils will miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995. The last NCAA tournament to feature neither Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski nor Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim took place in 1982, and Syracuse is teetering on the bubble after going 1-1 in Greensboro.

How to watch the ACC tournament

All games will be televised by ESPN, ESPN2 and the ACC Network and streamed on the ESPN app and at TheACC.com.

What happened in the last ACC tournament (2019)?

Two years ago in Charlotte, third-seeded Duke defeated fourth-seeded Florida State in the championship game for its 21st ACC tournament title and 15th under Krzyzewski.

Where are future ACC tournaments?

2022: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

2023: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.