Kyle Allen, an exclusive rights free agent, will likely be tendered an $850,000 one-year contract and return to the team, but Washington could pursue a starter in free agency, a trade or the draft.

Smith, 36, returned from a compound leg fracture and life-threatening infection he suffered in 2018 to lead Washington on a 5-1 run to the top of the NFC East last season. His storied return earned him the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award and helped to transform a team that began its season 1-3, with a fledgling offense led by second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

“Especially when you see what Alex has gone through and just his desire and drive to get back and the joy and thrill he gets from playing,” Coach Ron Rivera said in early January. “If you don’t feel that from a guy, especially at his age, his experience, his situation and circumstances — that’s a great example. That, to me, is why you play the game.”

But in recent weeks, a split appeared probable. Smith had two years remaining on his contract, with cap charges of $23.3 million and $25.3 million, respectively, and Washington made clear it was considering moving on from him as a starter when it made a competitive trade offer for Matthew Stafford.

Smith said at season’s end that he planned to “take a few weeks” to decide his future in football, but in later interviews he strongly insinuated that he wanted to keep playing. He also spoke candidly about Washington’s reception to his return from injury.

“They didn’t see it, didn’t want me there, didn’t want me to be a part of it, didn’t want me to be on the team, the roster, didn’t want to give me a chance,” Smith said in an interview with GQ magazine. “Mind you, it was a whole new regime. They came in, I’m like the leftovers and I’m hurt and I’m this liability. Heck no, they didn’t want me there. At that point, as you can imagine, everything I’d been through, I couldn’t have cared less about all that. Whether you like it or not, I’m giving this a go at this point.”

Those comments didn’t sit well with the organization, according to people familiar with the matter.

Smith’s first game back from his lengthy recovery was in relief of Allen in Week 5, during a rain-soaked loss to the Los Angeles Rams at FedEx Field. With his wife and children watching in the stands, Smith took his first hit since the injury when defensive end Aaron Donald jumped on his back for a sack. He took five more sacks before the game’s end.

But he returned a month later when Allen suffered a season-ending ankle injury, got his first start in a close loss to the Detroit Lions, then led Washington on a four-game winning streak to turn around a season that once seemed lost.

Washington completed a sweep of the Dallas Cowboys with a Thanksgiving Day win at AT&T Stadium, upended the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, then defeated the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, in Arizona. Smith suffered a bone bruise in his surgically repaired right leg that sidelined him for two games during Washington’s final push for a playoff spot, but returned in Week 17 to help the team clinch the division.

His final moments with Washington, however, were on the sideline. Smith’s injured right leg kept him from playing in the team’s first playoff game in five years, and he could only watch as Heinicke led Washington in a hard-fought loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedEx.

Now, for the first time since he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2005, Smith can choose his next stop as a free agent.