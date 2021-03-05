Justice beat Falls Church, 40-0, in front of a limited home crowd on a March night when temperatures dipped into the low 30s. Afterward, masked players crowded around the large, golden bell trophy that is given to the winner of this annual contest. Its ringing could barely be heard over their semi-muffled chorus of celebration.

“Nothing feels better than winning, but putting 40 on the scoreboard? Putting up a shutout? It feels amazing,” junior running back Abdullah Mohamed said. “With all the problems going around, just playing football makes us feel normal again.”

Mohamed, who won a state title in wrestling this month, brought a sleepy game to life with a 74-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

It had been 483 days since the last Bell Game. In this pandemic season, just seeing the Jaguars on the schedule provided the Wolves something concrete to get excited about. Normally, the teams meet at the end of the regular season. This year, the contest represented the midpoint of a condensed six-game schedule.

“Usually we have much more time to prepare,” senior quarterback Alexis Giron-Deleon said. “But it didn’t matter. We came out and competed. It’s really an honor to be able to do this.”

After the Wolves carried a 14-0 lead into halftime, Giron-Deleon helped them pull away with three touchdown passes in the second half. The 40-point margin of victory was the largest for the program since 1989.

Wolves Coach Greg Weisbecker said he has found himself using the phrase “have fun, play football” almost every day this winter. On Friday night, his team was happy to accomplish both of those tasks.

“We just want them to have a good time,” Weisbecker said. “You have to take advantage of every day, and in this season every day counts.”

The win marked the first time in a decade that the Wolves have beaten Falls Church in back-to-back seasons. It means that the bell will remain in their trophy case until next fall.