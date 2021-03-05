When is the Big Ten tournament?

March 10-14

Where is the Big Ten tournament?

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, which also will host numerous NCAA tournament games along with the Final Four and national championship game. Capacity at the stadium will be capped at 8,000 fans per session. The tournament originally was scheduled to be held in Chicago, but Big Ten officials moved it to Indianapolis after the NCAA announced that its tournament would be held entirely in Indiana, giving conference teams the option to remain in the area after the Big Ten tournament.

What’s the bracket setup for the Big Ten tournament?

(All times Eastern)

AD

AD

First round (Wednesday, March 10)

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, approx. 9 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Second round (Thursday, March 11)

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 11:30 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner, approx. 2 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner, approx. 9 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Quarterfinals (Friday, March 12)

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner, approx. 2 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

AD

Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 9 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Semifinals (Saturday, March 13)

AD

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approx. 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Championship: Sunday, March 14

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

What’s the seeding for the Big Ten tournament?

(Through Saturday’s noon games)

x-1. Michigan (15-2 Big Ten)

2. Illinois (15-4)

3. Iowa (13-6)

4. Purdue (12-6)

5. Ohio State (12-7)

6. Wisconsin (10-9)

7. Rutgers (10-10)

8. Maryland (9-10)

9. Michigan State (8-12)

10. Indiana (7-11)

11. Penn State (6-12)

12. Minnesota (6-14)

13. Northwestern (5-13)

14. Nebraska (3-15)

AD

x-Clinched conference regular season title and No. 1 seed.

Final regular season games

Saturday

Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Ohio State, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Wisconsin at Iowa, 12:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m.

AD

Michigan at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m.

Penn State at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Who’s a lock for the NCAA tournament?

Not only are Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State and Iowa locks to make the NCAA tournament, but they’re all in the running for No. 1 seeds. Purdue and Wisconsin are both in good shape, while most bracketologists have Maryland and Rutgers in the field of 68, as well.

Who’s on the NCAA tournament bubble and needs a run in the conference tournament?

Few teams have generated more bubble chatter this season than Michigan State, which last missed the NCAA tournament in 1997. As of this writing, the bracketologists seem split on whether the Spartans are a “last four in” type of team or a “first four out” type of team. The rest of the conference probably cannot earn an at-large berth and must win the tournament.

Where are future Big Ten tournaments?

2022: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis