The 25-year-old Finland native is just 15 games into his NHL career but he owns a 9-3-4 record with a league-leading 508 saves. That in turn gives him a solid .924 save percentage, the seventh highest among netminders this season. His 11 quality starts (outings with at least a league-average .908 save rate) plus a shutout not only give Chicago fans hope the rebuild won’t be lengthy, and places the team on a notable new trajectory.

Lankinen is tied for third in goals saved above average (nine), which calculates the difference between how many goals a goalie has allowed and how many a league-average goalie would have allowed against the same number of shots. He also ranks second among this year’s netminders in goaltending point shares, Hockey Reference’s stat that measures individual contributions toward team victories, with 4.2, just eight-tenths of a point behind Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevski. No other goaltender has four or more point shares heading into Friday’s games. If we prorate Lankinen’s point shares over an 82-game season it is on pace to be the highest for a rookie goaltender with at least 15 games played in the salary cap era, which started in 2005-06. His prorated goals saved above average would put him second among the same group of rookies, sandwiched between two Vezina Trophy winners, Henrik Lundqvist at No. 1 (47 goals above average in 53 games in 2005-06) and Tuukka Rask at No. 3 (44 goals above average in 45 games in 2009-10).

Lankinen’s rise to the top of the leaderboard is fueled by his ability to turn away a large portion of shots originating in the slot or crease at even strength. He’s stopped 99 of 113 of those high-danger chances, giving him the second-highest save rate among those facing at least 100 high-danger shot attempts. Looked at another way, we’d expect a goalie to give up 21 goals against on those 109 scoring chances, yet Lankinen has allowed just 14. Only Vasilevski has a bigger gap between expected goals and actual goals allowed on high-danger chances at even strength this season.

Not all of his success in the NHL should be a surprise. He quickly established himself as one of the top goalies in SM-Liiga, the Finnish Elite League, posting a .918 save percentage in 105 games with two teams, HIFK and KooKoo. Lankinen ended his tenure there with a .943 save percentage during the regular season and playoffs combined in the 2018-19 campaign, his final season in Finland. During the World Championship, he had a 32-save shutout against Russia in the semifinals and stopped 43 of 44 shots to secure gold in a 3-1 win over Canada in the championship game. He finished the tournament with a .942 save percentage in eight games. With Chicago’s AHL club, the Rockford IceHogs, he won four of his first five games that same year, plus he set an AHL franchise record with 55 saves on 56 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against the Milwaukee Admirals in December 2019. He also represented the IceHogs at the AHL All-Star Game last season.