Always energetic but not always goofy with reporters, Wagner brought out his jovial side when he pretended not to hear one question about the apparently pointed halftime conversation that spurred Washington to a comeback win against the Clippers on Thursday. He ended his virtual news conference joking about the TV shows he’s looking forward to catching up on over the team’s five-day break and inadvertently revealing what he recently binged: the popular mid-aughts teen drama, “The O.C.”

“You told everybody!” Wagner chided the offending reporter. “Honestly, I've been slipping on my TV shows. If anyone has recommendations, please tweet them at me.”

Wagner and the Wizards have earned a bit of lighthearted fun at the season’s midpoint. Washington has rebounded from its lackluster start and tied New York and Miami for the second-best record in the East over the past 10 games. It heads into the all-star break with a 14-20 record, just 1.5 games out of contention for the play-in tournament.

“We want to make the playoffs. We feel we have a chance to do that, it's not out of reach,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said earlier this week.

There are clear reasons the playoff goals Washington dreamed of at the season’s outset are still achievable. First, the Wizards have improved their defense so much recently that in the last 11 games — which marks the start of the five-game winning streak they rattled off in mid-February — their defensive rating stands eighth in the league, compared to 27th overall for the season.

The other reason is just as straightforward. Russell Westbrook, recovered from a quadriceps injury that nagged him through the first month or so of the season, is looking more like Russell Westbrook. The point guard can make or break games for Washington, as evidenced by his game-sealing rebound against the Clippers on Thursday night.

“Those are the plays that only a handful of guys in the league can make,” Brooks said of Westbrook's dead sprint from beyond the three-point line to crash the glass.

He had been settling for jumpers and poorly timed three-pointers earlier this season, but with his leg healed, Westbrook is bouncier, faster and more muscular in getting to the rim, where he is historically at his best. According to the advanced statistics website Cleaning the Glass, 27 percent of the point guard’s shots were coming at the rim before Feb. 14, when the Wizards began their winning streak.

In the past 11 games, that number has bumped up to 33 percent — not near his numbers last year, when nearly half of all of his shots were right at the basket — but trending in the right direction.

Earlier this week, Westbrook said he’s spent a large part of the past few weeks with the team trying to work out what he can do personally on and off-court to improve Washington’s standings. That included smarter play, cutting the fat out of his game and leaning more on what he does best, but also figuring out his teammates’ preferred communication styles. Brooks and his players give props to Westbrook for his vocal leadership often, commonly attributing it as turning points both in individual games and for the season as a whole.

“Not yet,” Westbrook said Wednesday, in response to a question about whether he is closer to the player he wants to be with the Wizards. “Every day I'm trying to figure out … how to be better, what more I can do to implement [success in] the team, the organization, to make sure I'm moving in the right direction. But we're right there. I'm very optimistic about where we are as a team.”

Westbrook’s ability to fire up Washington when it needs it most is why Brooks can live with the downsides of Westbrook’s game. Wagner, who has served as a much-needed spark of energy through the Wizards’ turnaround, spoke Thursday about the point guard’s impact on the team’s younger, still developing players.

“He’s been great for me, with personal growth, as a player,” Wagner said. “I was thinking this before the game today man, he’s one of these players — I had one guy in college be this for me too — he has more trust in me than myself sometimes. That’s unbelievable to me. What I respect about him, he’s not perfect, he knows it, and he works so hard every day. Takes his job so serious. I don’t know how he calms down after games, because he’s always on. You see him after like halftime like hyping himself up and I’m like Jesus, this guy doesn’t stop.”

On-court, the 32-year-old hasn’t been as consistent as he would like with the Wizards, and his team-leading 4.8 turnovers per game are a shade too high for Brooks’ liking. He’s also averaging a career-worst 58.3 percent shooting at the foul line.

Brooks doesn’t often make excuses for Westbrook’s shortcomings. But, in part because of the reasons Wagner detailed, he doesn’t seem to mind them much either.

“Russell has not shot the ball well from the free throw line, you can’t run from that, I don’t run from it,” Brooks said Thursday. “I still trust him. … I want him to make them. He wants to make them. His teammates want him to make them. That’s all I care about. He’s not going up there trying to miss. He does so many great things for us, the professionalism that he brings is — I would take that 1,000 times over a missed free throw here and there. Even five free throws, I’ll take 'em. Maybe not eight, but five for sure.”

Brooks, too, was clearly in a joking mood heading into the break. Though despite Westbrook’s success and the Wizards’ overall happiness as they begin vacation, no one on a sub-.500 team with 38 games left to play was getting ahead of themselves.