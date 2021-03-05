“I just think it’s silly to add more muscle for this contest when my strength has gotten me to the dance,” Adesanya told MMA Junkie. “I trust my body. I trust my skills.”

Those skills have helped Adesanya (20-0, 9-0 in UFC) sweep through the middleweight division since his UFC debut in 2018. In 2019, he defeated middleweight legend Anderson Silva, overcame Kelvin Gastelum for the interim division title and unified that title against Robert Whittaker. He twice defended the belt against Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa in 2020.

Adesanya, a lanky, anime-loving tactician, entered September’s bout against the burly Costa facing doubts about whether he could withstand the Brazilian fighter’s power. But Adesanya, whose greatest technical abilities lie in the variety and precision of his attacks, played the masterful matador to Costa’s bashful bull. He battered Costa’s left leg and eventually pierced him with a glancing left hook, earning a decisive victory at 3:59 in the second round.

In that win, Adesanya saw a step toward his goal to headline a fight at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, this year. His coaches saw the opportunity for a more daunting challenge in the octagon.

“I didn’t decide it, it was after my last fight,” Adesanya said of the decision to challenge for the light heavyweight title (via ESPN). “[Head coach Eugene Bareman] was the one who approached me like, ‘Right, this is the next move to make we think, we think.’ Of course, I’ve said this before, I am the canvas, I have a lot of artists who put a lot of work into me so I have to consider their feelings as well. When Eugene pitched the idea to me, I was like ‘Hmm, you make sense, you make sense.’”

Conor McGregor became the first fighter to earn simultaneous UFC titles in multiple divisions in 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to hold the featherweight and lightweight belts. Seven fighters in UFC history have won belts in multiple divisions and just four have done so simultaneously: McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo. Adesanya can become the fifth.

Although it will take place about four miles from Allegiant Stadium, UFC 259 still possesses its own allure. It is the seventh UFC event to feature three title fights: Adesanya vs. Blachowicz, Nunes vs. Megan Anderson for the women’s featherweight title, and Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling for the men’s bantamweight belt. It’s also the first to feature four champions across three fights on a single card (Adesanya, Blachowicz, Nunes, and Yan). Adesanya could be the first “champ-champ” to earn multiple belts with an undefeated record.

“It’s not the main motivation but it’s there,” Adesanya said of the opportunity. “Whoopin’ his ass is the main motivation as always, and not getting my ass whooped. That’s the main motivation in every fight. The bonus is I get to be the fifth guy in the UFC history to hold two belts at the same time.”

Adesanya continues to evolve as a grappler and recently received a purple belt in jujitsu — skills that may prove beneficial against Blachowicz, who is plenty comfortable on the ground.

Blachowicz (27-8, 10-5 in UFC) has knocked out three of his last four opponents, displaying the devastating “Polish power” which has resuscitated his UFC career after a 2-4 start, and which he partially attributes to self-help personality Tony Robbins.

Adesanya will move from the 185-pound middleweight limit to face Blachowicz at the 205-pound light heavyweight limit. But staring down a heavier threat, Adesanya purposely weighed-in five pounds lighter than Blachowicz on Friday and has said he respects Blachowicz’s strength but believes he will be able to maneuver and counter more quickly.

“I approach it the same as anyone,” he said. “Don’t get hit and keep hitting the guy … I don’t plan on getting hit at all.”

Adesanya, UFC’s third-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, intends to slide back down to the middleweight division for his next bout. He is also looking at a potential showdown with UFC No. 2 Jon Jones somewhere down the road.