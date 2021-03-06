“The Parker Police Department submitted a criminal case against Vonnie B’VSean Miller to this office,” the statement read. “After reviewing all of the materials, the District Attorney’s Office of the 18th Judicial District has determined that no charges will be filed in this case.”

According to a person familiar with the situation, the investigation was related to interactions between Miller and his former girlfriend, Megan Denise, who shared text messages on social media earlier this year that she purposed were from him. One of them read, “I’m honestly praying for a miscarriage” after Denise posted an image of an ultrasound dated Jan. 4.

Miller appeared to deny the allegations, and Denise later insinuated her comments were “misconstrued.”

“In light of recent media reports regarding my relationship with Von, I feel that I need to address a couple of things,” she wrote on Instagram. “First and foremost, at no point in our relationship was there any type of physical abuse or violence by Von, whatsoever. For anyone to say otherwise, or to speculate such, is wrong.

“With regards to my social media posts, a part was misconstrued and taken out of context. I do regret making a private situation public, and in doing so, bringing unwanted attention to both Von and myself. Von and I are excited to be welcoming our baby into the world, and are committed to raising our child with love and compassion, together as a family.”

Miller, who will turn 32 later this month, was the MVP of the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers and the team’s career sack leader. He did not play last season because of an ankle injury and has one year remaining on his contract, which carries a team option. Should the Broncos exercise the option before the March 16 deadline, $7 million of Miller’s $17.5 million salary becomes fully guaranteed. If the team declines the option, Miller will be a free agent and the team will save $18 million in salary-cap space.