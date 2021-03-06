Since Feb. 1, Arriola has been on loan to Swansea City, a Welsh club that competes in the second-tier English Championship. He is scheduled to rejoin United in May.

The four since-deleted tweets from 2012 were purportedly discovered Thursday by a fan of Cardiff City, Swansea City’s rival.

In one, replying to a friend, Arriola used the n-word and referred to someone who he said was “darker than an indian.” In another, he repeated a lyric from a song by Rick Ross and Drake that includes the n-word.

One included hashtags apparently directed toward a high school friend and said, “I didn’t know black people liked swimming?” And in another, Arriola wrote, “Women commentators, that’s a no no.”

Reached in Swansea on Saturday night, Arriola said he did not want to comment and referred to his statement.

In a statement, United said it does not condone “any form of offensive or discriminatory language or behavior from anyone associated with our club.”

The organization also said it supports “Paul’s decision to be the one to address these historical tweets and his apology.” United said it will provide bias training for all members of the organization and Arriola will participate upon his return from Europe.

“Those who know me know my true character through my heart, desires and actions,” Arriola said in his statement.

Swansea City said it “has been discussing the issue with Paul, and we support his decision to be the one to address these historical tweets and to issue an apology.”

A U.S. Soccer Federation spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

Arriola, a native of Chula Vista, Calif., joined United in August 2017 from Mexican club Tijuana and quickly became a fan favorite. He has been among the club’s most important players, filling a variety of roles and earning regular call-ups to the national team, which this fall will begin the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.