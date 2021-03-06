UFC 259 features a stacked card — it is the seventh UFC event to feature three title fights and the first to boast four title holders. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will try to take Jan Blachowicz’s light heavyweight belt to become just the fifth UFC “champ-champ.” Follow along for live recaps from the main card including round-by-round updates of all three title fights.
What you need to know
Time: Five-fight main card begins at 10 p.m. Eastern time
Main card: Jan Blachowicz (27-8) vs. Israel Adesanya (20-0), light heavyweight title bout; Amanda Nunes (20-4) vs. Megan Anderson (11-4), featherweight title bout; Petr Yan (15-1) vs. Aljamain Sterling (19-3), bantamweight title bout; Islam Makhachev (18-1) vs. Drew Dober (23-9), lightweight bout; Thiago Santos (21-8) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (13-2), light heavyweight bout.