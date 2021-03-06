Makhachev submits Dober for seventh straight victory
Islam Makhachev (19-1) submitted Drew Dober (23-10) by arm triangle in the night’s final non-title fight. Makhachev cruised to his seventh straight victory, displaying an impressive resemblance to Khabib Nurmagomedov — his cornerman and UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighter — as he slammed Dober to the canvas and dominated the veteran lightweight on the mat in each round before strangling Dober and earning the stoppage at 1:30 in the third round.
Rakic beats Santos by unanimous decision
Aleksandar Rakic (14-2) defeated Thiago Santos (21-9) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) in the opening bout of UFC 259′s main card, usurping the No. 2 Brazilian in an uneventful contest between light heavyweight contenders. Rakic, the No. 4 contender, improved his case for a championship opportunity and handed Santos his third consecutive loss.
Preliminary results
Kai Kara-France def. Rogerio Bontorin: Bontorin dominated Kara-France on ground throughout much of the first round, but Kara-France escaped several submission attempts, returned to his feet, and downed Bontorin with a right uppercut and then a right hook, winning the opening preliminary bout of the UFC 259 undercard with five seconds remaining in the round.
Askar Askarov def. Joseph Benavidez: Askarov, the second-ranked flyweight contender, controlled Benavidez through three rounds, earning a unanimous decision over the third-ranked Benavidez.
Kyler Phillips def. Song Yadong : Phillips, 25, secured his third UFC victory in a clash between emerging bantamweights. Phillips’s upset win came by unanimous decision, handing Yadong, 23, his first defeat inside the octagon.
Dominick Cruz def. Casey Kenney: Cruz edged Kenney in a split-decision victory (28-29, 29-28, 30-27) in his first nontitle fight since 2014, curbing a two-match skid three days before his 36th birthday.
Israel Adesanya looking to join an elite club
Israel Adesanya is on the verge of history. The Nigerian-born sharpshooter has set aside his middleweight crown and looks to dethrone Jan Blachowicz on Saturday in a light heavyweight title bout headlining UFC 259 in Las Vegas.
Despite moving up one weight class to take on an opponent with the power to quickly end both his night and his quest for a second divisional belt with one shot, Adesanya isn’t changing much.
“I just think it’s silly to add more muscle for this contest when my strength has gotten me to the dance,” Adesanya told MMA Junkie. “I trust my body. I trust my skills.”