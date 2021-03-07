The Terps led by as many as 16 points early and by 14 midway through the second half, but they began to fade and the Nittany Lions took their first lead with 1:23 to go. When the Terps desperately needed a defensive stop, Penn State forward Seth Lundy hit the critical three-pointer with 32 seconds left, giving Penn State a 61-57 cushion. The Terps had led for nearly the entire game, but they couldn’t seal the victory against an opponent with an inferior record.

The Terps went ahead on the game’s opening possession, scored the first 12 points and led 29-13 when junior guard Eric Ayala made a three-pointer with 5:33 to go in the first half. Maryland weathered several Penn State runs throughout the game to remain in front, but not the last one.

Lundy led the Nittany Lions with 31 points on 11-for-18 shooting off the bench, and Penn State closed the game on a 30-11 burst.

The Terps had begun to turn their season around with five consecutive wins in February, but they finished the regular season with consecutive losses against lower-tier conference opponents, including a disappointing defeat Wednesday at Northwestern. Maryland (15-12, 9-11) will face No. 9 seed Michigan State on Thursday in Indianapolis as the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten tournament, where it could use a strong performance to solidify its place in the NCAA tournament. The Terps would have finished as the No. 7 seed had they won Sunday.

Two months into the conference schedule, the Terrapins had fallen into the bottom tier of the conference standings with only four wins through 13 games. One of the low points during that stretch came at Penn State in early February, when Maryland’s abysmal offensive outing led to a 55-50 defeat. The Terps had improved significantly since then, settling into a groove offensively and leaning on junior guard Aaron Wiggins’s resurgence. In the rematch Sunday, their offensive production came only in bursts, and they couldn’t make key baskets in the final minutes. Wiggins led the team with 15 points and Ayala scored 14, but it wasn’t enough.

When Penn State’s Myreon Jones cut Maryland’s lead to three points with 14:10 to go, Wiggins hit a three-pointer on the next possession. Wiggins’s basket started an 11-0 run for Maryland that included a pair of three-pointers on back-to-back possessions from sophomore forward Donta Scott. Once Scott hit the second of those threes with 11:24 left, the Terps had what appeared to be a comfortable 50-36 lead. But Penn State continued to threaten until it finally grabbed the lead in the final minutes.

The Terps went cold after Scott’s threes, and Penn State responded with its own 11-0 run to pull back within three at 50-47 with 6:36 to go. Junior forward Jairus Hamilton ended the Terps’ five-minute scoreless stretch with a three-pointer, but Maryland still couldn’t put the game away.

Before the game, Maryland honored its three seniors — Darryl Morsell, a four-year starter and the Terps’ defensive stopper; Galin Smith, a transfer from Alabama who has improved over the course of the season; and Reese Mona, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship before this season and recently stepped into the eighth spot in Maryland’s rotation. (Those seniors could technically play another season, thanks to the NCAA’s eligibility waiver amid the coronavirus pandemic.) Coach Mark Turgeon included all three seniors in his starting lineup, marking the first start of Mona’s college career, and the group helped generate another strong start.

The Terps made five of their first eight field goal attempts as they built the 12-0 lead that forced Penn State to call an early timeout. The Nittany Lions missed their first eight shots but then started to surge after the timeout, generating a 9-2 run while Maryland committed turnovers on four of five possessions.