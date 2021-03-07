Instead, the Terrapins fell apart late in the second half and will head into the Big Ten tournament coming off back-to-back losses after a disappointing 66-61 defeat.

“You have losses in life that are devastating, and this is one of them,” Coach Mark Turgeon said. “A lot of tears in the locker room. Played well early, didn’t play well late. And couldn’t stop it. The momentum changed, and we couldn’t stop it.”

AD

AD

After scoring the first 12 points of the game and leading by 16 in the first half, the Terps were still ahead by 14 midway through the second half before fading. Maryland (15-12, 9-11) led from the game’s opening possession until the Nittany Lions (10-13, 7-12) finally took their first lead with 1:23 to go.

When the Terps desperately needed a defensive stop, Penn State forward Seth Lundy hit a critical three-pointer with 32 seconds left, giving Penn State a 61-57 cushion. Maryland weathered several Penn State runs throughout the game to remain in front but not the last one. The Nittany Lions finished on a 30-11 burst.

“We let the momentum continue to swing,” Maryland junior guard Aaron Wiggins said, “and we kind of let them just have their way the last couple of minutes.”

AD

Lundy led the Nittany Lions with 31 points on 11-for-18 shooting off the bench, including his team’s final four baskets.

AD

Junior guard Eric Ayala’s layup gave the Terps a 55-49 lead with 4:23 to go, but “we never really guarded the rest of the way,” Turgeon said.

Maryland made only three of its final 13 field goal attempts, and one of those was Ayala’s meaningless dunk at the buzzer.

The Terps had begun to turn their season around with five consecutive wins in February, but they finished the regular season with consecutive losses against lower-tier conference opponents, including a disappointing defeat Wednesday at Northwestern. Maryland will face No. 9 seed Michigan State on Thursday in Indianapolis as the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten tournament. The Terps would have finished tied for sixth place and earned the No. 7 seed in the tournament had they won Sunday.

AD

Two months into the conference schedule, the Terps had fallen into the bottom tier of the league’s standings with only four wins through 13 games. One of the low points during that stretch came at Penn State in early February, when Maryland’s abysmal offensive outing led to a 55-50 defeat. The Terps had improved significantly since then, settling into a groove offensively and leaning on Wiggins’s resurgence. In the rematch Sunday, their offensive production came only in bursts, and they couldn’t make key baskets in the final minutes. Wiggins led the team with 15 points, and Ayala scored 14.

AD

“Trying to figure out how to score is 3 a.m. in the morning not sleeping, trying to figure it out,” Turgeon said. “It’s been a year-long thing. That’s why we put so much emphasis into defense. Against Northwestern, we gave up layups late. And tonight, the last six minutes we gave up layups late or tough threes. It’s hard to overcome. We were playing better offensively. The last two games, we haven’t.”

Maryland seemed to be in control after it went on an 11-0 run in the second half that started with a three by Wiggins and ended with consecutive threes by sophomore forward Donta Scott. The Terps led 50-36 with 11:24 left, but then they went cold, and Penn State responded with its own 11-0 run to pull within three. Junior forward Jairus Hamilton ended the Terps’ five-minute scoreless stretch with a three-pointer with 6:11 to go, but Maryland still couldn’t put the game away from there.

AD

Before the game, Maryland honored its three seniors — Darryl Morsell, a four-year starter and the Terps’ defensive stopper; Galin Smith, a transfer from Alabama who has improved over the course of the season; and Reese Mona, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship before this season and recently stepped into the eighth spot in Maryland’s rotation. (Those seniors could technically play another season, thanks to the NCAA’s eligibility waiver amid the coronavirus pandemic.) Turgeon included all three seniors in his starting lineup, marking the first start of Mona’s college career, and the group helped generate another strong start.

AD

The Terps made five of their first eight field goal attempts as they built the 12-0 lead that forced Penn State to call an early timeout. The Nittany Lions missed their first eight shots but then started to surge, generating a 9-2 run while Maryland committed turnovers on four of five possessions.

That response from Penn State was reminiscent of Maryland’s trouble at Northwestern, where the Terps had a similarly dominant start but let the evening unravel from there. Unlike in that performance, however, the Terps found additional bursts against the Nittany Lions and repeatedly regained control. But the final result was the same, leading to a bitter loss heading into the postseason.