Your guide to the 2020-21 NBA season
What to know:
• The Knicks are rolling and everyone is happy except their coach, who’s never happy
• NBA announces plans for Atlanta All-Star Game despite health concerns, pushback from stars
• The front-runners for NBA awards aren’t the usual suspects
Rankings: The top 100 NBA players of 2021
Analysis:
• If NBA players don’t want this All-Star Game, they have an easy solution: Refuse to play
• The Celtics are the NBA’s biggest disappointment thanks to injuries and offseason misfires
• How Luka Doncic’s Mavericks lost their joyful swagger and how they can get it back
• Shaq was loud and wrong about Donovan Mitchell. His unselfishness makes the Jazz a title threat.
Off-court culture:
• Players have a new favorite snack: Energy-boosting stroopwafels
• NBA executive titles are sounding more like Silicon Valley, and it’s no coincidence
• With cannabis use an open secret in the NBA, this ex-player is pushing the league to allow CBD
Newsletter: Sign up for Ben Golliver’s NBA Post UpShow More