How to watch: Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on TNT and TBS. The Skills challenge will start the action and be followed by the three-point contestr. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the dunk contest will be at halftime.

Format: Like last year’s exhibition, the first three quarters will start with a 0-0 score and a winner will be declared at the end of each quarter. The fourth quarter will be untimed and the teams will play to a target score to determine the winner.