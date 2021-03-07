The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. Follow along for live updates:

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on TNT and TBS. The Skills challenge will start the action and be followed by the three-point contestr. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the dunk contest will be at halftime.
  • Format: Like last year’s exhibition, the first three quarters will start with a 0-0 score and a winner will be declared at the end of each quarter. The fourth quarter will be untimed and the teams will play to a target score to determine the winner.
  • What to watch for: The NBA’s top stars, captained by LeBron James and Kevin Durant, will compete in the annual midseason showcase that some stars objected to due to the pandemic.
10:40 p.m.
Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons will miss NBA All-Star Game due to contact tracing

By Cindy Boren

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers were game-day scratches from the NBA All-Star Game because both had contact with a barber who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NBA made the announcement shortly after noon. The barber, who is in the Philadelphia area, tested positive after an initial test was inconclusive.

Simmons was to play for Team LeBron, Embiid on Team Durant.

10:31 p.m.
NBA All-Star Game rosters

By Ben Golliver

LeBron James and Kevin Durant selected the 12-man rosters for Sunday’s All-Star Game.

James assembled a starting lineup that includes himself, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward filled out his bench with Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis and, finally, Gobert.

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley was named as an injury replacement for Booker.

Durant will sit out Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury but will still serve as a team captain by virtue of leading the East in all-star voting. He selected a starting lineup of guard Kyrie Irving, his Nets teammate; 76ers center Joel Embiid; Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

The Nets’ forward selected his other all-star teammate, James Harden, to lead a bench group that also included Suns guard Devin Booker, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic and Mitchell.

