Bradley Beal was named an all-star starter for the first time in his career, becoming the first Wizards player to earn a starting nod since John Wall in 2015. Beal will be making his third career all-star appearance on Sunday in Atlanta — he was named as a reserve in 2018 and 2019 as one of seven players from each conference as voted by coaches before being left out completely in 2020.

“To go from being snubbed to starting this year, it’s a huge honor. I thank the fans. I thank my peers, the media, everybody who had a say in me voting, voting for me,” Beal said after he was announced as a starter on Feb. 18. “It’s a huge honor. I don’t take it for granted. It’s definitely motivation for me to continue to be a mentor, to be a better player. There’s so many guys who are more than deserving of being where I am, so please believe I don’t take it for granted.”