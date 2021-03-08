This is her sixth conference coach of the year award for Frese, who last took the honor in 2019 and also won it in the ACC and Mid-American Conference. The Terps (21-2, 17-1) soared to the best league record and a No. 7 national ranking despite replacing all five starters. The team had five newcomers and five sophomores and became the No. 1 scoring unit in the nation (91.3 points per game). Maryland is on pace break the school’s single-season record for points per game.

Owusu, the reigning freshman of the year, took a step forward and led the team with 18.7 points per game to go along with 5.8 assists. The point guard displayed a rare combination of strength, ballhandling skills and ability to score on all three levels.

Miller, her roommate, averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds. The 6-foot-3 sophomore has been a difficult matchup for opponents, as she can grab a rebound, weave through defenders and finish on the other end. She shot 37.9 percent from three-point range and is Maryland’s most versatile defender.

Long-distance markswoman Katie Benzan was voted to the second team after transferring from Stanford and leading the nation with a .516 three-point percentage. She averaged 14.1 points and set the school record with nine threes in a game, including eight in the first half, on Feb. 23 against Iowa.

Another newcomer, former Mississippi State forward Chloe Bibby, was an honorable mention after averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 rebounds. The 6-1 senior has score from both inside and out.

Coaches and various media voted on the awards.

Redshirt sophomore Mimi Collins also received an honorable mention nod from the media, though not the league’s coaches. She averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds and proved to have a consistent midrange jumper that was consistently open as defenses helped on the other starters.

Angel Reese was named to the all-freshman team by the media despite missing 14 games with a broken foot. The No. 2 recruit in the nation excelled out the gate and would have been an easily selection if she played the entire season, but she has been worked slowly back into the lineup since returning. She averaged 11.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in just nine games.

Redshirt junior Channise Lewis, meanwhile, received a Big Ten sportsmanship award.

Michigan junior Naz Hillmon (25.1 points, 11.3 rebounds per game) was named player of the year.

The Terps have a bye through the first round of the Big Ten tournament and will play the winner of No. 8 Nebraska and No. 9 Minnesota at 11 a.m. on Thursday in Indianapolis.