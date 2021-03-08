The sides were expected to begin discussions about a new deal last month, shortly after the NFL set the salary cap floor at $180 million. The team maintained the possibility of using the tag before Tuesday’s deadline, but doing so came with a risk: The $15 million Scherff earned on the first tag last season was believed to be the baseline for the average value of any new deal. The second tag comes with a 20 percent pay raise and could create a new benchmark for him.

The price to keep Scherff is steep either way, but the primary benefits to Washington are twofold: Not only will it keep a veteran it believes fits the culture of Coach Ron Rivera’s rebuild, but it will also keep the right side of the offensive line intact for 2021, if not longer. Washington re-signed center Chase Roullier to a four-year contract in January, and right tackle Morgan Moses has two years remaining on his deal.

“You see them getting that feel and development for working together in a game and understanding and just knowing and trusting,” Rivera said of Roullier, Scherff and Moses in January. “Those guys can communicate without having to say things. They’ve worked well enough together to know and understand how they can protect one another during a game. It’s interesting because the more we see the rest of the line together, [with] Wes Schweitzer and Cornelius Lucas … the more solid it becomes. Those are things that you feel good about going forward with that group.”

Although Scherff, 29, hasn’t played a full season since 2016 because of myriad injuries, he has been one of Washington’s most valuable linemen when available. In 13 games last season, he allowed one sack and committed only one penalty (a false start) while playing the fourth-most offensive snaps on the line. He was voted first-team all-pro by the Associated Press, named Washington’s Ed Block Courage Award winner and selected to his fourth career Pro Bowl, which was held in a virtual format.

Throughout the season, Rivera lauded Scherff for his resiliency in overcoming injuries, saying he is “a guy that’s in it for the long haul” and is “in it for his teammates.” He also praised Scherff for his reliability amid constant change on offense.

“It doesn’t matter who he lines up next to, he’s a great communicator,” Rivera said. “I think that’s as important as it gets. He does a great job.”

Washington cycled through four different starting quarterbacks last season, and for two games late in the season Moses moved to left tackle in relief of Lucas while Scherff was paired on the right side with David Sharpe, who had yet to start a game for Washington. The team averaged 173 rushing yards and 30.5 points in those two games — both victories that kicked off a critical four-game winning streak.

In January, Scherff, the No. 5 pick in 2015, reiterated his desire to spend his entire career with the team that drafted him. How long he stays remains to be seen, because he will probably have a robust market if he is a free agent again in 2022.

But even one year of some continuity up front would be a boon for Washington’s young offense.