Three or four weeks ago, as Losada evaluated his D.C. roster and sought help, the Argentine called Hines-Ike. Because of conflicts with the previous Kortrijk coach, the American hadn’t played regularly this season.

Hines-Ike said he had been hearing rumblings of interest from United but didn’t take them seriously until Losada called.

“We had a nice conversation, and I explained my situation,” Hines-Ike said in an interview Monday. “We seemed to click on what we were both looking for. I liked his plan and I wanted to get under it.”

United subsequently negotiated a season-long loan with an option to buy his contract next winter. Terms were not disclosed.

The Denver native, who played collegiately at Creighton and South Florida, will join an MLS club for the first time after splitting five years between Kortrijk and Swedish club Örebro.

“His defensive instincts and technical ability have been on display since he first became a professional in 2016,” United General Manager Dave Kasper said in a written statement. “We’re excited to add his experience and skill-set to our backline as we continue to build our roster.”

Hines-Ike has filled several defensive roles in his pro career. With United, he will probably start on the left side in a three-man formation or in the middle of a four-man setup. Steven Birnbaum, Frédéric Brillant and Donovan Pines are the returning center backs, and former Wake Forest defender Michael DeShields was drafted in the first round.

In Belgium, Hines-Ike made 53 appearances across all competitions. He got a firsthand look at Losada’s style and methods, and when United began pursuing him, he spoke to some of Losada’s former players.

“He is very hands-on,” Hines-Ike said. “He is very attack-minded. He likes to get the ball forward as quickly as possible, but in a good manner. His team scored a lot of goals but conceded a lot; that’s the way they play.”

A match in November between Kortrijk and Beerschot finished in a 5-5 draw, with seven goals coming in the second half. (Hines-Ike didn’t play.)

Hines-Ike was also sold on Losada’s strong connection to his players, which, the defender said, “is very different from the older-generation coaches in Belgium. The older guys don’t talk a lot to the players and just run the training session. There isn’t much communication. It’s a nice change, for sure.”

Returning to the United States had its appeals, too. He and his wife are expecting their first child in August. And Hines-Ike said he misses the Latin American influence in the sport.

Before college, he was in the youth academy at Chivas USA, a defunct MLS organization in suburban Los Angeles that drew Mexican American prospects.

In Belgium, Losada and Nicolás Frutos, an Argentine who joined the D.C. staff, were among the few from Latin America. United will employ about 10 players with Latin blood.

“It’s a great project” Losada is undertaking, Hines-Ike said. “I’m really excited to be part of it.”

Notes: Kimarni Smith, a first-round draft pick from Clemson, signed a one-year contract with three club-held option years, the team announced.

Smith, from Nottingham, England, is an attacking winger who also could drop into a wing back position. Given his inexperience and United’s depth on the flanks, he seems likely to play regularly for second-division Loudoun United this year.

Smith had 26 goals and 11 assists in 63 appearances at Clemson, including eight and three, respectively, in 11 matches last fall, when the Tigers were one of the few programs not to postpone matches.

United’s other first-round pick, DeShields, signed last month. ...

Forward Jovanny Bolívar, who will join United on loan from La Guaira in his native Venezuela, is awaiting a work visa. ...

United announced five preseason matches, starting March 20 in North Carolina against a lower-tier opponent to be announced. It will then host Loudoun United on March 26; visit the Philadelphia Union on March 31; play New York City FC on April 4 in Chester, Pa.; and visit the New York Red Bulls on April 10.