McDermott, 56, shared his comments last week in a statement in which he apologized for “the pain that my words have caused.” He said that after a tough loss to Xavier he told his players: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”

McDermott’s suspension caused him to miss his team’s final regular season game, a home date Saturday with Butler. Before that game, Creighton showed a video at its Omaha arena in which several of the team’s Black players spoke of the hurt they felt from the coach’s remarks and their hopes of using the incident to spark change.

“For slaves, life on a plantation was filled with mental, emotional, physical, psychological and sexual abuse,” Creighton sophomore Shereef Mitchell said in the video.

“If I was your son, would it matter then? Let’s not be okay with racism,” said senior Damien Jefferson. “Let’s start the conversation.”

After the game, a 93-73 win over Butler, Creighton junior Marcus Zegarowski told reporters: “A lot of guys in that locker room were hurting from it, and I was hurting from what he said. But at the same time, Coach Mac, he’s been a huge mentor for me. And I know he would take a bullet for me, and everybody in that locker room, including the coaching staff.”

“That’s my coach,” Zegarowski added. “I love that dude. People make mistakes, and that’s my guy.”

McDermott, the father of NBA player and former Creighton star Doug McDermott, is in his 11th season with the Bluejays. An Iowa native whose previous head coaching stops included Iowa State, Northern Iowa, North Dakota State and Wayne State, McDermott is the reigning Big East coach of the year and has taken Creighton to the NCAA tournament five times.

Of his “plantation” comments, McDermott said last week that he had “never used that analogy” before and that “it is not indicative of who I am as a person or as a coach.”

In announcing the suspension last week, Rasmussen said McDermott’s comments to his players were “not in alignment with Creighton’s commitment to racial equity, diversity and respect.” Rasmussen described the analogy as “egregious” in Monday’s statement and declared it has “absolutely no place in our society.”

“I believe his apology, his commitment to grow from this, to learn, and to regain the trust of his student-athletes and others impacted by his words,” the athletic director added. “From our conversations, he understands that forgiveness must be earned, and he is willing to work for it.”

In a separate video posted Monday by the Jesuit university’s president, Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, he said McDermott’s words were “offensive and insensitive, and a clear reminder to all of us of how far we have yet to go.”

Hendrickson noted that the coach missed senior day by being forced to sit out the Butler game, and he said the school plans to launch a campus climate survey in the fall that would include questions about Creighton’s atmosphere of inclusion.

“Time and again this year, I have seen our remarkable Creighton spirit reflected in the challenges we keep overcoming, doing so together,” Hendrickson said. “Surely and clearly, we have more work to do, but gratefully, we have come a long way. Healing is never not needed, and hope is always our way forward.”