Prescott would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency, but the Cowboys could have kept him off the free agent market by utilizing the franchise player tag, which would have resulted in a one-year deal worth $37.7 million. Prescott played last season under a one-year franchise player deal worth $31.4 million and would have been entitled to a 20 percent raise if he had been tagged again.
The deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag is Tuesday. But league officials were having discussions Monday about extending that deadline because the final salary cap figure for the 2021 season has not been determined. The Cowboys and Prescott’s representatives made that irrelevant in Prescott’s case by completing their long-running negotiations on a long-term deal to keep Prescott in Dallas. He won’t be on the market when free agency begins next week.
Prescott played in only five games in 2020 before his season was ended by a fractured ankle. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection in his five seasons with the Cowboys and has thrown for 17,634 yards and 106 touchdowns.
