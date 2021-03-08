Georgetown players had begun practicing on their own over a month ago as they created their own set of protocols since NCAA rules state that coaches and staff could not be involved. They secured off-campus housing and the use of the field at Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington five times a week. Every player was required to wear a mask during each practice session. Participating players were tested biweekly, but participation was not required. Parents, players and supporters helped create their own guidelines in an effort to practice as safely as possible and to be ready to hit the ground running when the program was cleared.

The college baseball season began Feb. 19 and many teams across the country have played upward of 10 games already.

There were some frustrations from players and parents with a lack of communication during the process as they watched other athletic programs compete at the university. Players and parents wrote multiple letters to the university asking for the program to be cleared. The rest of the Big East has already started playing games and Butler is the only other program in the conference that has yet to play a game.

“We have 12 grad students and seniors who possibly want to play their last season,” senior outfielder AJ Lotsis previously said, “nine freshmen who want to play college baseball for the first time, and 26 draft eligible players for the 2021 MLB draft who want to have the opportunity to potentially live out their childhood dream. The inability to play this spring kind of hinders all that, and we’re willing to do whatever it takes and work together with the university to ensure that we play.”