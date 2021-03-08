“LaToya has meant so much to our success and championship culture,” General Manager and Coach Mike Thibault said in a statement. “As one of the premier defensive players in the WNBA, she set a tone for our growth, improvement, and maturity as a team over the past several years. She has had to work so hard on and off the court to be physically ready to play each game. I think only her husband Byron, our staff, and her teammates can really appreciate what she has done to be prepared each and every day and she has been a shining example for what it’s like to be a true professional.”

Sanders will continue to work with former teammates as part of the on-court player development program along with community relations, social justice efforts, youth programs and in marketing.

The organization will miss Sanders on the court, but it is well-suited to absorb her departure with a deep frontcourt that includes former MVPs Elena Delle Donne and Tina Charles, and 2020 second team all-WNBA forward Myisha Hines-Allen. On the flip side, Sanders was a big part of making the frontcourt one of the most talented in the league and now that depth has taken a hit and forward Emma Meesseman, who has overseas commitments this summer, has yet to formally announce her decision.

“I am excited for the next chapter and I am grateful to Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Coach T and the entire staff for this opportunity,” Sanders said in a statement. “After sitting out the 2020 season and speaking to my family, I felt that retirement was the best option for me, and I look forward to helping our players develop on and off the court.”

The Mystics lost one player but added another Monday as they signed forward Theresa Plaisance. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound seven-year veteran played 13 games with the Connecticut Sun in 2020. She averaged a career-high 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 2017 with the Dallas Wings.

“She is a versatile post player who can play both inside and on the perimeter and particularly fits our style of play,” Thibault said in a statement. “She has spent the off season getting herself healthy and ready to contribute and will provide us the depth we need to compete for a championship.”