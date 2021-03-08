The 2021 Washington Mystics are beginning to look less and less like the 2019 championship version despite hopes to run it back with the same core.

The team announced Monday that forward/center LaToya Sanders has elected to retire and will join the organization in a player development role. The 2008 No. 13 overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury started all 34 games in 2019 and averaged 6.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. She wasn’t a stat stuffer, but brought leadership, rim protection and much-needed toughness to the defensive end. Sanders averaged 7.2 points and 5.7 rebounds during four seasons with the Mystics before opting out of the 2020 season. Her 48 blocks in 2015 is the second-most in a single season in franchise history.

“LaToya has meant so much to our success and championship culture,” General Manager and Coach Mike Thibault said in a statement. “As one of the premier defensive players in the WNBA, she set a tone for our growth, improvement, and maturity as a team over the past several years. She has had to work so hard on and off the court to be physically ready to play each game. I think only her husband Byron, our staff, and her teammates can really appreciate what she has done to be prepared each and every day and she has been a shining example for what it’s like to be a true professional.”

Sanders will continue to work with former teammates as part of the on-court player development program along with community relations, social justice efforts, youth programs and in marketing.

The organization will miss Sanders on the court, but it is well-suited to absorb her departure with a deep frontcourt that includes former MVPs Elena Delle Donne and Tina Charles, and 2020 second team all-WNBA forward Myisha Hines-Allen. On the flip side, Sanders was a big part of making the frontcourt one of the most talented in the league and now that depth has taken a hit and forward Emma Meesseman, who has overseas commitments this summer, has yet to formally announce her decision.

“I am excited for the next chapter and I am grateful to Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Coach T and the entire staff for this opportunity,” Sanders said in a statement. “After sitting out the 2020 season and speaking to my family, I felt that retirement was the best option for me, and I look forward to helping our players develop on and off the court.”

The Mystics lost one player but added another Monday as they signed forward Theresa Plaisance. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound seven-year veteran played 13 games with the Connecticut Sun in 2020. She averaged a career-high 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 2017 with the Dallas Wings.

“She is a versatile post player who can play both inside and on the perimeter and particularly fits our style of play,” Thibault said in a statement. “She has spent the off season getting herself healthy and ready to contribute and will provide us the depth we need to compete for a championship.”

