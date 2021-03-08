In a normal season, that would be a harsh and dismissive judgment. But considering the challenging circumstances facing the NBA and the event’s three competitors this year, a short shelf life qualifies as a win.

The “degree of difficulty” in Atlanta on Sunday came not from the midair acrobatics, but from a fundamentally flawed stage and an untested group of competitors. Without a crowd due to the pandemic, an all-star headliner or the typical Saturday night showcase time slot, there was real potential for the dunk contest to turn into a cringeworthy disaster. And who could forget that last year’s event ended with an egregious judging controversy that led the NBA to alter its final round format?

Even so, Anfernee Simons, Obi Toppin and Cassius Stanley stepped gamely into State Farm Arena at halftime of the All-Star Game, even if it felt like they might be lambs headed for social media slaughter. Together, the trio put on a tight, clean show that didn’t drag with missed dunks or unnecessary gimmicks.

Simons, a backup guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, emerged as the champion with a clever set. He introduced himself to viewers by placing a basketball on a miniature hoop fastened to the backboard at the top of the box above the rim. The skinny 6-foot-3 guard then sprang high in the air to retrieve the ball and flush it through the normal hoop. For his second dunk, Simons donned a Tracy McGrady jersey and uncorked a 360-degree, double clutch dunk like the one the former Raptors forward pulled off in the 2000 contest.

To finish off Toppin in the final round, Simons tossed a high-arcing lob and then mimicked kissing the rim as he floated through the air for a simple right-handed finish. The winning slam was an excellent idea imperfectly executed, as Simons ended up smooching the air a few inches in front of the iron.

“I tried to get close enough so obviously I don't hit my head on the rim too hard,” Simons said. “I just tried to get as close as I can as possible and then get out. … In practice I never actually kissed the rim, but I was like, I've got to commit to it. … All right, let's actually do it this time. That's something that nobody has ever done that's very unique, very creative to do.”

Overall, it was a workmanlike performance from Simons, who had to settle for high fives from all-stars sitting courtside rather than soaking in the crowd’s applause because only 1,500 spectators were in attendance. The baby-faced Simons lacked the natural flair and authoritativeness of elite contest champions from years past, but he had intriguing concepts and impressive leaping ability.

“It's definitely a dream come true,” Simons said, after smiling widely with his trophy at center court. “Having a chance to come in and be a part of it and win it, it's surreal.”

Stanley had cause to complain after his first dunk — a through-the-legs, left-handed finish — was only given a 44 by a judging panel made up of Dominique Wilkins, Spud Webb, Jason Richardson, Josh Smith and Dee Brown. Indeed, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, a dream contestant from the NBA’s perspective, wrote on Twitter that inconsistent judging was “the reason I’m not doing it.”

But this year, the contest’s judging and format didn’t overshadow the competitors. Stanley, a rookie guard for the Indiana Pacers who seemed surprised by his initial low score, guaranteed himself an early exit with an uninspired second dunk. Toppin, a rookie forward for the New York Knicks, deserved to advance to the final round. After opening by tossing the ball backward through his legs to set up a two-handed reverse, he then hurdled his father, Obi Sr., and his Knicks teammate Julius Randle on his second dunk.

The final round saw a welcome format change: Rather than have each dunker go twice and have the judges score each effort, Simons and Toppin each got one try and the judges simply voted a winner. This smart adjustment prevented the possibility of overtime rounds, which have been fairly common in recent contests, and cut down on the type of groupthink scoring that ruined last year’s contest and left runner-up Aaron Gordon outraged.

“I don't think I got robbed at all,” Toppin said this time around. “Anfernee is a great dunker. He got all three of his dunks on the first try. … He deserved that trophy.”

Holding the contest at halftime, which seemed like a potentially awkward idea at first, helped combat any lingering disappointment over a somewhat flat ending. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson tweeted that the event “wasn’t the most exciting Slam Dunk competition I’ve ever seen,” but the night moved on.

There were no perfect scores. There were only three competitors, the smallest field in the competition’s history. Zach LaVine and Zion Williamson, who both played in Sunday’s All-Star Game, could have put on a far better show had they participated. An engaged and enthusiastic crowd might be the event’s most important ingredient, and there was no way that virtual fans could replicate the customary excitement and tension.