Big South: Winthrop (23-1)

The Eagles, whose one loss came by two points to UNC Asheville on Jan. 29, are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017. Winthrop operates at a fast pace on offense and forces a whole lot of turnovers on defense, and will be a trendy upset pick as a No. 12 or 13 seed.

Missouri Valley: Loyola-Chicago (24-4)

Porter Moser has the Ramblers back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since their stirring Final Four run in 2018. Loyola has the nation’s top defense, per Ken Pomeroy, and won all three of its MVC tournament games by double digits. Big man Cameron Krutwig was named MVC player of the year and was first-team all-conference for the third straight season. Expect to see the Ramblers in the No. 8 or 9 range.

Ohio Valley: Morehead State (23-7)

The Eagles started the season 4-6 but have lost only once since the calendar turned to 2021. Big man Johni Broome (whose first name is pronounced “JUH-nye”) scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Morehead’s upset of Belmont in the OVC tournament final; he might be the best freshman player in the state of Kentucky. The last time the Eagles made the NCAA tournament, in 2011, they upset fourth-seeded Louisville in the first round as a No. 13 seed. Morehead seems likely to get a similar seeding this year.

Conference tournament schedule

All times Eastern

AAC: Thursday-Sunday (final is Sunday at 3:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC: Tuesday-Saturday (final is Saturday at 8:30 p.m., ESPN)

America East: Final between UMass.-Lowell and Hartford is Saturday at 11 a.m., ESPN2

Atlantic 10: Final between VCU and St. Bonaventure is Sunday at 1 p.m., CBS

Big East: Wednesday-Saturday (final is Saturday at 6:30 p.m., Fox)

Big Sky: Wednesday-Saturday (final is Saturday at 8 p.m., ESPNU)

Big Ten: Wednesday-Sunday (final is Sunday at 3:30 p.m., CBS)

Big 12: Wednesday-Saturday (final is Saturday at 6 p.m., ESPN)

Big West: Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday (final is Saturday at 11:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Colonial: Monday-Tuesday (final is Tuesday at 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Conference USA: Tuesday-Saturday (final is Saturday at 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Horizon: Monday-Tuesday (final is Tuesday at 7 p.m., ESPN)

MAAC: Tuesday-Saturday (final is Saturday at 4 p.m., ESPNU)

MAC: Thursday-Saturday (final is Saturday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

MEAC: Thursday-Saturday (final is Saturday at 1 p.m., ESPN2)

Mountain West: Wednesday-Saturday (final is Saturday at 6 p.m., CBS)

Northeast: Final between Bryant and Mount St. Mary’s is Tuesday at 7 p.m., ESPN2

Pac-12: Wednesday-Saturday (final is Saturday at 10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Patriot: Wednesday and Saturday (final is Saturday at noon, CBS Sports Network)

SEC: Wednesday-Sunday (final is Sunday at 1 p.m., ESPN)

Southern: Final between UNC Greensboro and Mercer is Monday at 7 p.m., ESPN)

Southland: Tuesday-Saturday (final is Saturday at 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Summit: Monday-Tuesday (final is Tuesday at 9 p.m., ESPN2)

Sun Belt: Final between Georgia State and Appalachian State is Monday at 7 p.m., ESPN2

SWAC: Wednesday-Saturday (final is Saturday at 6 p.m., ESPNU)

WAC: Wednesday-Saturday (final is Saturday at 10 p.m., ESPNU)