Automatic bids

The Flames won the Atlantic Sun tournament for the third straight season and seem headed to a No. 13 or 14 seed. The previous time they played in the NCAA tournament, in 2019, they upset Mississippi State as a No. 12 seed. Liberty’s offense operates at one of the slowest paces in the country, but the Flames can shoot the lights out; as of this writing, they rank in the top 20 nationally in three-point shooting percentage, two-point shooting percentage and free throw percentage.

The Eagles, whose one loss came by two points to UNC Asheville on Jan. 29, are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017. Winthrop operates at a fast pace on offense and forces a whole lot of turnovers on defense, and it will be a trendy upset pick as a No. 12 or 13 seed.

The Dragons haven’t been to the NCAA tournament since 1996. A No. 6 seed in the CAA tourney, Drexel benefited from the fact that the team it beat in the final, eighth-seeded Elon, had previously knocked off top-seeded James Madison and defending champion Hofstra. It’s hard to imagine these Dragons as anything higher than a No. 15 seed.

Tre Gomillion doesn’t just have a great name; the Vikings guard was his conference’s defensive player of the year while finishing second on his team in points and third in rebounds and assists. But yeah, he has quite a name, as does teammate Algevon Eichelberger. Cleveland State, which turned things around this year under Coach Dennis Gates after five straight 20-loss seasons, figures to settle into the NCAA bracket around the 15-seed range.

Porter Moser has the Ramblers back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since their stirring Final Four run in 2018. Loyola has the nation’s top defense, per Ken Pomeroy, and won all three of its MVC tournament games by double digits. Big man Cameron Krutwig was named MVC player of the year and was a first-team all-conference pick for the third straight season. Expect to see the Ramblers in the No. 8 or No. 9 range.

Look out for Damian Chong Qui, a 5-foot-8 Baltimore native and first team all-NEC point guard who can score (15.1 points per game) and dish (NEC-best 5.7 assists per game). The Mount, known for suffocating opposing offenses under Coach Dan Engelstad, could be a candidate for a 16 seed.

The Eagles started the season 4-6 but have lost only once since the calendar turned to 2021. Big man Johni Broome (whose first name is pronounced “JUH-nye”) scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Morehead’s upset of Belmont in the OVC tournament final; he might be the best freshman in the state of Kentucky. The previous time the Eagles made the NCAA tournament, in 2011, they upset fourth-seeded Louisville as a No. 13 seed. Morehead seems likely to get a similar seeding this year.

The Spartans are making their fourth trip to the NCAA tournament since joining the D-I ranks in 1991, and they are still looking for their first win (they’ll be somewhere around a No. 13 seed this year). Senior guard Isaiah Miller is the first player to lead the SoCon in scoring while helping his team to the conference title since some guy named Stephen Curry did it for Davidson in 2008.

The Golden Eagles hit a buzzer-beater to oust top-seeded South Dakota State in the conference semifinals, then survived a massive comeback to beat North Dakota State by three in the final. Summit League player of the year Max Abmas led the nation with 24.3 points per game and was third with an average of 3.7 made three-pointers. He and Kevin Obanor have combined for 1,060 points, most of any pair of Division I teammates. Look for the Golden Eagles to be a popular upset pick as a 14 or 15 seed.

Going into their conference tournament, the Mountaineers had just one win since the start of February, partly because of coronavirus-related cancellations, but they got hot at the right time. Finally getting to play unfamiliar foes — the Sun Belt’s response to the pandemic was to have its teams play only within their divisions, resulting in App State playing just four conference opponents a total of 15 times in the regular season — the Mountaineers knocked off top-seeded Texas State in overtime in the quarterfinals, and then Coastal Carolina and Georgia State to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2000. There’s a chance we see the Mountaineers in a play-in game.

Gonzaga survived its stiffest test of the season in the WCC final, but the Bulldogs rallied to beat BYU and enter the NCAA tournament as the first undefeated team since Kentucky in 2015, and they should get the overall No. 1 seed. Gonzaga trailed by 12 at halftime but managed to win by 10 (88-78), meaning that all but one of its games were double-digit victories. Now it’s just a question of whether the talented squad can win the first national championship in school history. That would also make it the eighth undefeated national champion in NCAA men’s basketball history and the first since Indiana (32-0) in 1976.

Conference tournament schedule

All times Eastern

AAC: Thursday-Sunday (final is Sunday at 3:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC: Final between Florida State and Georgia Tech is Saturday at 8:30 p.m., ESPN

America East: Final between UMass. Lowell and Hartford is Saturday at 11 a.m., ESPN2

Atlantic 10: Final between VCU and St. Bonaventure is Sunday at 1 p.m., CBS

Big East: Final between Georgetown and Creighton is Saturday at 6:30 p.m., Fox

Big Sky: Final between Montana State and Eastern Washington is Saturday at 8 p.m., ESPNU

Big Ten: Wednesday-Sunday (final is Sunday at 3:30 p.m., CBS)

Big 12: Final between Oklahoma State and Texas is Saturday at 6 p.m., ESPN

Big West: Final between UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara is Saturday at 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

Conference USA: Final between North Texas and Western Kentucky is Saturday at 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

MAAC: Final between Iona and Fairfield is Saturday at 4 p.m., ESPNU

MAC: Final between Ohio and Buffalo is Saturday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

MEAC: Final between Morgan State and Norfolk State is Saturday at 1 p.m., ESPN2

Mountain West: Final between Utah State and San Diego State is Saturday at 6 p.m., CBS

Pac-12: Final between Oregon State and Colorado is Saturday at 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Patriot: Final between Loyola-Maryland and Colgate is Sunday at noon, CBS Sports Network

SEC: Wednesday-Sunday (final is Sunday at 1 p.m., ESPN)

Southland: Final between Abilene Christian and Nicholls is Saturday at 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

SWAC: Final between Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M is Saturday at 6 p.m., ESPNU